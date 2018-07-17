India vs England 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India, England contest series decider

India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: With under 12 months to go to the World Cup in England, India and England’s focus had already been on the extravaganza with the three-match ODI series a solid test of character. Moreover, it allowed an opportunity to check and fix the problem areas. With the three-match series level at 1-1, a decider at Headingley, Leeds, provides a sem-final-like opportunity for both teams to play under pressure, same as the situation a year from now between two strong contenders to lift the cup.
Live Blog
India vs England 3rd ODI Live, Live Cricket Score and Updates in Hindi:
India vs England 3rd ODI Live: India's fragile middle order was brutally exposed in the second ODI of the three-match series at Lord's with England winning by 86 runs. The win confirmed England would remain the number one ranked ODI side in the world irrespective of the outcome in Leeds. India's last bilateral series defeat came to Australia (1-4) in January 2016 and have since beaten Zimbabwe, New Zealand (twice), England, West Indies, Sri Lanka (twice), Australia and South Africa, both home and away. A lot of focus would be on MS Dhoni after he was booed and members of the team and coaching staff (Sanjay Bangar) defended him.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Mark Wood on Ben Stokes: "I think it's a chance for him to prove how good he is again and he doesn't need to - everyone knows how good a player he is but obviously coming back from a bit of time out he's probably desperate to do well and be that match-winner again."
Sanjay Bangar in the pre-match press conference on Monday: 'We've obviously been missing our two frontline bowlers in the ODI format. It also provides us an opportunity, because there's not too many games to go before the World Cup - only 16 or 17 games. It gives us an ideal situation to test the bench strength.'
England Team News: James Vince and Sam Billings have included in the squad to replace Jason Roy, who injured his little finger of the right hand during the Lord's ODI, when a dropped catch of Suresh Raina left him with a bruise. His place in the playing XI is subject to a fitness test. Vince had come into the squad after David Malan was released to play for England Lions. He had a lengthy net session on Monday - should the place open up
INDIA TEAM NEWS: In the press conference on Monday, assistant coach Sanjay Bangar said Bhuvneshwar Kumar is 'in with a chance to play' but that is still subect to the fitness test. He was part of the optiona net session and bowled with full intensity. Should he play, Siddharth Kaul would be back on the bench
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of India's tour of England. India and England come into the third ODI at Headingley in Leeds with the series level at 1-1 and all to play for. In the grand scheme of things, this game has bearing on how these two teams prepare for the World Cup next year. England pacer Mark Wood compared this third ODI situation to a pressure-filled semi-final situation at the extravaganza next year. "If we can use this game as a semi final, a must win with the pressure on, we can learn what we are doing wrong if we don't win or what we are doing right if we do win," he said. Not wrong, is he?