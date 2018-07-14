India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: India eye series win

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After scripting an easy 8-wicket win over the hosts England, India have already showcased that they are not going to bow down to tough English conditions this time around. Kuldeep Yadav, who took six wickets in the first match, has been the biggest thorn in England’s back, and when the two teams meet again at Lord’s on Saturday, he is likely to be the key player for the Virat Kohli-led side. India need to win to seal the series, while it is England’s chance to save the series, after losing the T20I series 2-1. Catch Live score and updates as India take on England in the 2nd ODI at Lord’s.
India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled England batsmen with a mesmerizing spell before Rohit Sharma’s sublime century saw India cruise to an eight-wicket victory in the first ODI in Nottingham on Thursday. Kuldeep’s career-best figures of 6 for 25 allowed England to only score a modest 268 on good batting conditions. The chase was a stroll in the park for as the runs were knocked off in only 40.1 overs courtesy Rohit’s (137 no off 114 balls). It was the opener’s 18th ODI hundred, which was beautifully complemented by skipper Virat Kohli (75, 82 balls) as he struck his first 50 plus score of the tour. The Kohli-Rohit duo added 177 runs in 25.1 overs to seal the issue.
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on India vs England 2nd ODI at Lord's. The visitors converted their T20 form into ODIs successfully in the first match as they went on to pick up an easy victory over the hosts by 8 wickets. Rohit Sharma shined with the bat, scoring another century, while Kuldeep Yadav did the tricks with the ball, taking 6 wickets. All is on the line in the 2nd ODI, as India look to seal the series, while England look to save it. Who will come out on top at Lord's?