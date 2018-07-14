India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: India eye series win

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: India take on England at Lord’s. India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: India take on England at Lord’s.

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After scripting an easy 8-wicket win over the hosts England, India have already showcased that they are not going to bow down to tough English conditions this time around. Kuldeep Yadav, who took six wickets in the first match, has been the biggest thorn in England’s back, and when the two teams meet again at Lord’s on Saturday, he is likely to be the key player for the Virat Kohli-led side. India need to win to seal the series, while it is England’s chance to save the series, after losing the T20I series 2-1. Catch Live score and updates as India take on England in the 2nd ODI at Lord’s.