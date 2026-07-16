India vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: Harry Brook wins toss and opts to bowl first against IND in Cardiff

Follow India vs England 2nd ODI live updates. (CREIMAS FOR BCCI)

England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl first against Shubman Gill’s India. After a comprehensive win in the series opener at Edgbaston, Shubman Gill’s India are a win away from sealing the three-match series. Both sides clash for the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

The Men in Blue chased down 259 with utmost ease, riding on Gill’s fluent 80, Axar Patel’s all-round brilliance, and a calm half-century from Washington Sundar. But there are a few talking points heading into this crucial clash. The return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli was meant to be the headline act of this series, but both veterans fell cheaply in the first game. The experienced duo managed just 11 and 5 respectively, leaving the middle order to steer the chase. India will hope their seniors find their touch today.

Story continues below this ad India vs England 2nd ODI Live Score, Full Scorecard: Follow Here There’s also a fitness cloud hanging over the Indian camp. Captain Gill, who retired hurt due to cramps after anchoring the chase, has been declared fit and available. But pacer Gurnoor Brar’s availability remains uncertain after he walked off with a calf issue. If Brar misses out, either Arshdeep Singh or Prince Yadav could step in. England, on the other hand, will be desperate to level the series. They would have taken confidence from their late recovery in the first game, with Joe Root anchoring the innings, but their top order needs to fire if they are to challenge this Indian side. Scroll down to follow live updates of India vs England 2nd ODI Live Updates Jul 16, 2026 05:14 PM IST IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: What did Harry Brook say at toss We’re gonna have a bowl today. (Talks about the pitch) Yeah, nice even spread of grass. So hopefully we can get a little bit of seam movement and swing up front. (Anything you want to do differently here?) Just execute slightly better, I think. I’ve always said we’re never out of games and I thought we put up a really good fight last game. To take it that deep was an awesome effort from the guys and yeah, some more of that really. (Team changes) Josh Tongue and Liam Dawson come out for Saqib (Mahmood) and Gus Atkinson. Jul 16, 2026 05:06 PM IST IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: ENG playing XI Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood Jul 16, 2026 05:06 PM IST IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND playing XI Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna Jul 16, 2026 05:04 PM IST IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Harry Brook wins toss and opts to bowl first against IND in Cardiff Jul 16, 2026 04:46 PM IST IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: India predicted XI India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar/Prince Yadav/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah. Jul 16, 2026 04:42 PM IST IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: England predicted XI England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid. Jul 16, 2026 04:35 PM IST IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: Squads India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan. England Squad: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed. Jul 16, 2026 04:21 PM IST IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between India and England from Sophia Gardens in Cardiff! Stay tuned as we bring you all the action, updates, and key moments from the game. Brar’s change, Axar’s role: How Shubman Gill’s tactics turned it for India India's Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Gurnoor Brar in action during first ODI vs England. (AP) England’s decision to bat first in the ODI series opener against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday seemed vindicated when Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell took them to 61/0. India’s bowlers had bowled well, but not done enough to dislodge the pair, beating the bat on numerous occasions without taking the outside edge. Once the ball stopped swinging, Duckett began to open up, putting India under pressure. However, some on-field decisions from Shubman Gill helped India claw their way back into the match, reducing England to 107/6 in the 22nd over and eventually restricted them to a below-par score. (READ MORE)

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