India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Streaming: Kuldeep Yadav picks six wickets against England

India vs England Live: Indian team in the nets on Wednesday.

Ind vs Eng 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, Players List, Live Cricket Streaming Online: Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali were instrumental in England's 5-0 win over Australia last month and with the heta wave persisting in England, they are likely to create trouble for the Indian side. Expect much of the same from Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who wreacked havoc for England batsmen in the T20s. In the 2014 ODI series in England between these two, India had won 3-1 but much has changed in personnel, style and approach since then. Last time England played at Nottingham, they scored a staggering 481 for the world record. Expect much of the same.