India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Streaming: Kuldeep Yadav picks six wickets against England

India vs England 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score Streaming Online: England were off to a great start in the first ODI after India put them to bat first in Trent Bridge. But once India introduced Kuldeep Yadav in the 11th over, England suffered a mini-collapse. Kuldeep picked up three wickets in two overs and Yuzvendra Chahal then joined in to take one more to push England back. Catch India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Streaming here.
Ind vs Eng 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, Players List, Live Cricket Streaming Online: Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali were instrumental in England's 5-0 win over Australia last month and with the heta wave persisting in England, they are likely to create trouble for the Indian side. Expect much of the same from Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who wreacked havoc for England batsmen in the T20s. In the 2014 ODI series in England between these two, India had won 3-1 but much has changed in personnel, style and approach since then. Last time England played at Nottingham, they scored a staggering 481 for the world record. Expect much of the same.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
WICKET! Umesh Yadav has Adil Rashid caught in the deep off a full-toss. Rashid was going for the big shot but the bat twisted in his hands and the ball went to sweeper. Pandya accepts the catch
Adil Rashid with a six and four against Siddarth Kaul! Poor bowling from Kaul as he drifts down the leg side. Rashid moves across and plays it over fine-leg for six.
WICKET! Umesh has the last laugh as Moeen Ali is caught in the deep, He tried to flick it but it has gone up in the air. Kohli is at the right place to catch it. England 245 for 8
Six and four! Moeen Ali taking on Umesh Yadav. The second ball is pulled over square leg for a massive six. Top shot which is way back into the stands. The next shot is even better. He opens the face of the bat and places it over third man and point for four
Three overs remaining in the innings and England have reached 234 for the loss of seven wickets. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are the two batsmen out in the middle
Kuldeep Yadav has single-handedly kept Inida in this game. He finishes his spell. He finishes with figures of 10-0-25-6. Best ODI bowling figures for him
Kuldeep Yadav has the sixth wicket! Willey is caught in the deep. Kuldeep is delighted. Willey goes big but has not connected. It is in the mid-wicket area where KL Rahul runs and takes a good catch. Sixth wicket for Kuldeep
WICKET! Ben Stokes goes back as well. Kuldeep Yadav has a five-wicket haul. England crumbling. Just after his fifty, Stokes tries to reverse sweep but he fails to connect it properly. Kaul at short third man takes a good catch
FIFTY! An unlike Ben Stokes half-century buy fifty nonetheless. Stokes reaches his half-century off 102 balls with a strike rate of less than 50. England need him till the end
WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav returns to remove Jos Buttler. India finally break the stand. It's spinning down the leg side and Buttler gets an edge. Dhoni is quick to grab it. Umpire raises the finger
FIFTY! Jos Buttler gets to his half-century and England will be pinning hopes on him to carry the bat till the end and lead the team to a big total
England continue their good work. Indian bowlers have not been able to break through. The pitch has also flattened out. India still continuing with pacers
Drinks in Nottingham! England are 172 for the loss of four wickets after 33 overs. Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul are bowling in tandem. Both have five overs left. Ben Stokes is batting on 33* off 69 while Buttler is 38* off 33
Stokes and Buttler doing well. They have brought up the 50-run stand. England are 158 for the loss of four wickets and Kuldeep will continue for India
Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have been brilliant in the recovery. They have managed to keep Kuldeep and Chahal out of the equation. No risks taken against them
Kuldeep Yadav back into the attack for the 27th over. But Buttler and Stokes play him out for just three runs. Cautious approach from them. Chahal now
Halfway mark at Trent Bridge! England are in a recovery phase with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler out in the middle. After 25 overs, they have reached 134 for the loss of four wickets
WICKET! Chahal stikes! Eoin Morgan cannot keep it down and offers a simple catch to short mid-wicket. That is lazy from Morgan. He was trying to play it into the gap but plays it in the air
Great comeback by India, 18 overs bowled and England are 92 for the loss of three wickets. Once, England were scoring close to eight runs per over but now the quick wickets have slowed them down .
Review! Kuldeep thinks he has got Bairstow with a wrong'un. Bairstow has missed it playing down the wrong line. India review. It is pitching just in line and it is hitting the back leg. It's going on to hit the top of off-stump. England are three down
Joe Root falls to Kuldeep Yadav! England failing to read the chinaman again. Root tries to go on the backfoot and just defend it but it has turned big into him and he fails to pick it. He is plumb in front. Middle stump. No review
Kuldeep Yadav strikes in his first over! Roy with a reverse sweep which is straight to point fielder. Wicket from his second ball. It's just outside off and Roy tries to play a reverse sweep. It scoops up in the air and is caught easily
England are 71/0 after 10 overs. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have looked solid in their approach and are scoring rate at a good pace. India need to break this partnership quickly
Jason Roy continues with his assault as he gets another four. Hardik Pandya jus pulled his length a bit but it was directed towards the leg-side. Roy took the advantage and got a boundary at fine leg region
SIX! A short delivery from Kaul and Bairstow hits him for a maximum over mid-wicket. England are 55/0. England have started to push the paddle to up the scoring rate now
Consecutive boundaries for Jason Roy. It's raining boundaries at Trent Bridge right now. The right-hander first guided the ball through the covers and then delicately played it towards the third man region
FOUR! Second boundary off the over and it is Jason Roy who has hit Kaul for four. He bowled a length delivery and Roy just struck it through the covers for a boundary
DROPPED! And that is a chance gone down. Jason Roy hit the ball straight back to him and Umesh tried to grab the ball with one hand in his follow through but couldn't collect the ball and it went down
An overpitched delivery from Umesh Yadav and Bairstow dispatch that one for a boundary. That has gone straight back past the bowler and England are 16/0
Debutant Siddarth Kaul has the ball in his hands. He has been impressive in T20 format and would look to get a good start in this format too. India have gone with two seamers and two spinners in this match
England and Jason Roy are off the mark with a boundary. The ball was in the air but away from the fielder at first slip. England have a brilliant record at this venue and will look to continue that
For India, we have Siddarth Kaul making his ODI debut today while Suresh Raina will be playing his first ODI since October 2015. England will miss the services of Alex Hales after he sustained side injury. Virat Kohli is leading India in 50th ODI
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Virat Kohli has won the toss and he has elected to bowl first against England in Nottingham. India won the three-match T20I series earlier and then would look to continue the momentum in ODIs too.
Alex Hales has been ruled out of the first ODI with a side injury. Dawid Malan has been added as cover to the squad.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of India's tour of England. With the T20s done and dusted and providing numerous examples of how fiesty these two teams can be, it has also shown how competitive things will be. As three ODI series comes about, it will work as long term planning for the World Cup next year in England. For England, the five match series against Australia proved to be a dud with a five-nil whitewash. India, however, are unlikely to be such a walk in the park.