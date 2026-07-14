India vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: Harry Brook opts to bat first vs IND in Brimingham

Jul 14, 2026 03:19 PM IST

India vs England Live Score: What did Shubman Gill say at toss

[On losing the toss and bowling first] Actually, we're looking to bowl first. [On India's preparation after the T20Is] Well, I think most of the boys have been playing the T20s and the rest of the boys we got a bit of rest, I had a bit of training. Got here a couple of days before, so we were practicing. So the environment, the vibe has been really good. [On the importance of the series with the 2027 World Cup in mind] Important series for us, the conditions that we're going to get here would be a little bit more similar to South Africa as compared to where most of the time we play in India. So in that context, the combination, what kind of different combination we can try and some of the players, who haven't had that much experience in this format especially, would get some game time. So it will be really good for us. [On the return of the senior players] Yeah, definitely most of the seniors are back. We have got Virat Bhai, Rohit Bhai, KL and Boom back to the squad. So the experience is going to be massive for us. [On leading India again in England] Yeah, very excited for the series, have some really good memories in this venue particularly. So hopefully we're going to add into that. [On the playing XI] So apart from the usual, we have got four seamers, with Dube and then we've got two spinners, Axar and Washi.