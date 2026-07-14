India vs England Live Score, 1st ODI: Harry Brook opts to bat first vs IND in Brimingham

Jasprit Bumrah starts for India. He bowled an array of outswingers to the left-hander Ben Duckett. There is a bit of breeze going across the ground, which was helping Bumrah the most. The third ball of the over was the best, when he almost induced an edge, but it just missed slightly. The final delivery of the over was on the fuller side and was outside the off-stump, which Duckett drove for a boundary. To be fair to Bumrah, it was too full, and an opening batter might consider leaving it, but Duckett tends to pick his opportunities for boundaries. It is Prasidh Krishna who has taken the new ball from the other end.
England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first against Shubman Gill’s India in the first of three ODIs at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. The Men in Blue will look will look to put behind the embarrassing losses in the T20I series against Ireland and England.
India will be boosted by the return of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have now become one-format players after retiring from T20Is and Tests. Their presence brings much-needed stability to a batting line-up that looked vulnerable in the testing English conditions. The return of KL Rahul, who missed the T20I leg due to injury, will further solidify a middle order that struggled for consistency.
The T20I campaign was nothing short of a nightmare for the Men in Blue. A 2-0 whitewash at the hands of Ireland was followed by a crushing 4-0 defeat against England in a five-match series that left more questions than answers.
England, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence. Their dominant display in the T20I series has only reinforced their belief, and they will be eager to continue their winning run in the 50-over format. With a settled squad and home conditions favouring them, the hosts will pose a stern challenge for Gill and his men.
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It is an unusually sunny day here in Edgbaston; however, Varun Aaron, in his pitch report, noted a bit of moisture on the surface. That moisture will help the Indian new ball bowlers if they are going to hit their mark. England, on the other hand, does have a new opener from the T20I series in Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell, who batted in the middle, will get his slot at the top of the order.
"It might be good for the fast bowlers in the first innings., There's a good covering of grass. There's a lot of moisture content. The team winning the toss will want to bowl first."
[On losing the toss and bowling first] Actually, we're looking to bowl first. [On India's preparation after the T20Is] Well, I think most of the boys have been playing the T20s and the rest of the boys we got a bit of rest, I had a bit of training. Got here a couple of days before, so we were practicing. So the environment, the vibe has been really good. [On the importance of the series with the 2027 World Cup in mind] Important series for us, the conditions that we're going to get here would be a little bit more similar to South Africa as compared to where most of the time we play in India. So in that context, the combination, what kind of different combination we can try and some of the players, who haven't had that much experience in this format especially, would get some game time. So it will be really good for us. [On the return of the senior players] Yeah, definitely most of the seniors are back. We have got Virat Bhai, Rohit Bhai, KL and Boom back to the squad. So the experience is going to be massive for us. [On leading India again in England] Yeah, very excited for the series, have some really good memories in this venue particularly. So hopefully we're going to add into that. [On the playing XI] So apart from the usual, we have got four seamers, with Dube and then we've got two spinners, Axar and Washi.
We will have a bat today. Looks like a good surface, don't know what will happen, but fancy our chances to bat well and hopefully see some spin in the second innings. Assess the conditions as quickly as possible. Having similar players in T20Is and ODIs brings a sense of confidence for the captain and the players. We have struggled over the last couple of years, but we can turn the page and we've the side for that. We've gone with two spinners and three seamers.
Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna
IND to bowl first vs ENG as focus remains on Rohit, Virat in Birmingham
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on England in the first ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday. It's a bright sunny day here at the venue, and with both Rohit and Kohli returning, we might have a cracking day of cricket on our hands.
Gill on Virat Kohli talks over 2027 World Cup: ‘We were talking about that’
India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill said that he had spoken to Virat Kohli about the players India will need to invest in who would fit the bill leading into the 2027 ODI World Cup.
“The conversation was regarding the combination – what combination could be best for us, which players may not be in the team right now but could help us in the future, which bowlers, all-rounders and spinners. We were talking about that,” Gill said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the England ODI series on Monday. (READ MORE)
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