India vs England Live Cricket Streaming, IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming Online: When is India vs England 3rd T20I? Where to watch India vs England 3rd T20I?

England leveled the three-match T20I series against India on Friday.

England levelled the three-match T20I series against India on Friday after beating them by 5-wickets. Chasing a target of 149 in 20 overs, the hosts rode on Ales Hales’ half-century to make it all square in the three-match series. The two teams will now move to Bristol for the deciding clash that is scheduled to take place on Sunday. Earlier, in the first match, KL Rahul top scored for India to a brilliant 8-wicket win over England. He struck his career’s second T20I ton to win the match for India.

When is India vs England 3rd T20I?

India vs England 3rd T20I match will take place on Sunday, July 8, 2018.

Where is India vs England 3rd T20I?

India vs England 3rd T20I match will be played at County Ground in Bristol.

What time does India vs England 3rd T20I match begin?

India vs England 3rd T20I match begins at 6:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin from 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 3rd T20I match?

India vs England 3rd T20I match will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary and Sony Ten Sports 3, Sony Ten Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs England 3rd T20I?

India vs England 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs England 3rd T20I?

India squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar

England squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Dawid Malan.

