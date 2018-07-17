India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: Watch Ind vs Eng Live Stream at Sony Liv, Sony Ten 3

India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: India take on England in series decider. India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: India take on England in series decider.

India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: The India-England three-match ODI series stands at 1-1 with India winning the first match by 8-wickets before England came back with a dominant 86 run win of their own. Kuldeep Yadav created a serious impact in the first ODI, picking up six wickets, but in the second ODI, neither batting or the bowling got India out of the logjam chasing a stiff 325 run total. In terms of team personnel, England have brought in James Vince in place of Dawid Malan into the squad. Malan has been released to play for England Lions in the four-day match against India A. Earlier, India had beaten England 2-1 in the T20 series.

When is India vs England 3rd ODI?

India vs England 3rd ODI will take place on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

Where is India vs England 3rd ODI?

India vs England 3rd ODI match will be played at Headingley in Leeds.

What time does India vs England 3rd ODI match begin?

India vs England 3rd ODI match begins at 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin from 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 3rd ODI match?

India vs England 3rd ODI match will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary and Sony Ten Sports 3, Sony Ten Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI?

India vs England 3rd ODI match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs England 3rd ODI?

India squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel

England squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Sam Curran

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd