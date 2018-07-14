India vs England Live Cricket Streaming, IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Streaming Online: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 2nd ODI?

India vs England 2nd ODI Streaming: India take on England. (Source: Reuters) India vs England 2nd ODI Streaming: India take on England. (Source: Reuters)

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After registering a comfortable victory in the first ODI against England, the visitors will be eager to finish things off in Lord’s. The second ODI is a chance for skipper Virat Kohli to establish his dominance in white-ball cricket by sealing the series. For England, on the other hand, the trick will be to figure out how to tackle the spin of Kuldeep Yadav who took 6 wickets at Trent Bridge. Rohit Sharma is also in a brilliant form with two centuries in a row, and England are likely to have another tough day at the field. But if the Three Lions want to save the series, they need to find a way to bounce back.

When is India vs England 2nd ODI?

India vs England 2nd ODI match will take place on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Where is India vs England 2nd ODI?

India vs England 2nd ODI match will be played at Lord’s in London.

What time does India vs England 2nd ODI match begin?

India vs England 2nd ODI match begins at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin from 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 2nd ODI match?

India vs England 2nd ODI match will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary and Sony Ten Sports 3, Sony Ten Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs England 2nd ODI?

India vs England 2nd ODI match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs England 2nd ODI?

India squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel

England squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Sam Curran

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd