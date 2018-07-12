India vs England Live Cricket Streaming, IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming Online: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI?

India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: India take on England. (Source: AP) India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: India take on England. (Source: AP)

India vs England 1st ODI Streaming: After winning the T20I series against England, India will look to continue their domination in white ball cricket as they face against England in the first ODI on Thursday. England defeated Australia 5-0 in the ODI series last month, and they would be eager to maintain form in the format. India, though, defeated South Africa 5-1 in their home in February, and they are not likely to back down from the challenge. Both the teams will be vying to pick up the first win in the 3-match series.

When is India vs England 1st ODI?

India vs England 1st ODI match will take place on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

Where is India vs England 1st ODI?

India vs England 1st ODI match will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

What time does India vs England 1st ODI match begin?

India vs England 1st ODI match begins at 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin from 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st ODI match?

India vs England 1st ODI match will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary and Sony Ten Sports 3, Sony Ten Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs England 1st ODI?

India vs England 1st ODI match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs England 1st ODI?

India squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel

England squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Sam Curran

