India vs England Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s IND will take on Harry Brook’s ENG in Mumbai

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score: India to take on England in semis. (FILE photo)

IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, India vs England Semi-Final Live Score Updates: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will take on Harry Brook’s England in the second semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. While England has qualified for the semis easily, India had to do it the hard way, playing a virtual knockout against the West Indies.

As per the streghnts Indian opening combination since the introduction of Sanju Samson has fallen into place. The left-hand and right-hand combination has forced the opposition sides to alter their tactics. As per bowling, the spin through the middle overs is something which has gone a bit out of tune for the hosts, and they will be hoping to get it right in the game against Wankhede.

Story continues below this ad England, on the other side, during the group phase has struggled a bit, but come the Super 8 stage, they have completely transformed into a different side. They have not lost a single game during the phase, and coming into the semis, they will be hoping to continue the same intensity. If there is one thing of concern for them is is the form of Jos Buttler and they will be hoping he comes good on the big day. FOLLOW ALL LIVE UPDATES OF IND Vs ENG BELOW Live Updates Mar 5, 2026 02:56 PM IST India vs England Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Sharma ji ka data The highest score in the 29 T20Is between India and England so far has been 247 for 9 posted by India at Wankhede Stadium in the fifth and last T20I of the five-match T2-I series between India and England. This was also the last time that the two teams faced each other in the T20 format. With India winning the match by 150 runs after bundling out England for 97 runs, it was India’s highest win by runs over England in T20Is. Can Surya Kumar Yadav led Indian team surpass their highest total against England in T20Is today in the semi-finals against England at Wankhede? Mar 5, 2026 02:52 PM IST India vs England Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Sharma ji ka data India and England have met in T20Is 29 times out of which India has won 17 times while England have won 12 times. In T20 World Cups, the two teams have faced each other five times with India winning in three matches while England winning in two matches. In knock-out stages in the T20 World Cups so far, both teams have faced each other once with England knocking India out in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup cup in Australia with a ten-wicket win and India knocking out England in the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup with a 68-run win. Mar 5, 2026 02:49 PM IST India vs England Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on England in the second semi-final. It is the replay of 2022 and 2024. The score at the moment is 1-1, and it will be interesting to see which side the pendulum swings tonight. It is going to be a cracking game of cricket do stay with us for all the live updates. Can a team that survives become a team that intimidates? Suryakumar and Gambhir face Harry Brook & Co. in T20 World Cup semifinal test Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson in the nets as Gautam Gambhir watches on at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of India's T20 World Cup semifinal vs England. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) A team moves from surviving to intimidating when they trade the relief of winning for the obsession of improving. By choosing the "grind" over the "glory"—exemplified by Hardik’s two-hour technical battle and Surya’s pursuit of geometric perfection—they are systematically removing the vulnerabilities that made them "survivors" in the first place. Intimidation is born when an opponent realizes your "bad day" has been engineered through relentless practice to be more effective than their best day; it’s the transition from being a team that is hard to beat to a team that is impossible to contain. (Read more from Sriram Veera)

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd