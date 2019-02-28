India vs England Live Cricket Score, IND vs ENG 3rd Women’s ODI Live Streaming: India eye cleansweep

India vs England Live Cricket Score, IND vs ENG 3rd Women’s ODI Live Streaming: India eye cleansweephttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-england-live-cricket-score-ind-vs-eng-3rd-women-odi-live-streaming-5604159/
IND vs ENG 3rd Women’s ODI Live Streaming, India vs England Live Score: On the back of a tremendous bowling performance, India have already taken an unassailable lead in the 3-ODI series against the World Champions England. But going into the third ODI, the Mithali Raj-led side has everything to play for. If they manage to clean sweep the series, India would climb to the 2nd position in ICC Championships table.
England have not been their best with the bat. Barring Natalie Sciver, no other batswoman has been able to get among the runs. The Three Lions will hope to come off good with the bat to avoid themselves a clean sweep. Catch Live score and update of India vs England 3rd Women’s ODI.
No Sophie Ecclestone
The struggling England women’s team suffered a big blow to their hopes of preventing a clean sweep by India in the ODI series after all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone was ruled out of the last match due to a fractured hand. Nineteen-year-old Ecclestone, a right-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler, sustained the injury during warm-up ahead of the second ODI played here Monday.
Final ODI important as championship points are on line, says Heather Knight
“It’s a really important game. (ICC) Championship points are on the line. First of all it’s about clearing your mind. Forget what has gone and try to learn as much as possible and try to move forward,” Knight said at the pre-match conference.
“It’s been a tough tour for us so far but we still have lot to play for and it is still a long way to go. It’s little bit about character (now), how we respond to what’s gone and how we fight little-bit hard and give better performances than what we have done so far,” Knight told reporters when asked how the team would approach the game.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the India vs England 3rd Women's ODI. The matter is simple now - the series is already decided and it is all about the ICC Women's Championship table now. India are currently at the 2nd spot with 16 points. One more win will see them reach closer to New Zealand. For England, it is all about reaching the top half of the table. An exciting contest in store ahead for the fans.
IND vs ENG 3rd Women's ODI Live Streaming, India vs England Live Score: The series already in the bag, a confident India will look to complete a whitewash when they take on a beleaguered England in the third and final women's One-day International here Thursday. The Mithali Raj-led outfit had thrashed the reigning World Champions by 66 runs in the opening ODI and then followed it up with a dominating seven-wicket win in the second game to seal the three-match series with a 2-0 unassailable lead. More importantly, India grabbed four crucial points in the ICC Women's championship as the race for securing direct qualification spots for the 2021 World Cup heats up.
