India vs England Live Cricket Score, IND vs ENG 3rd Women’s ODI Live Streaming: India eye cleansweep

IND vs ENG 3rd Women’s ODI Live Streaming, India vs England Live Score: On the back of a tremendous bowling performance, India have already taken an unassailable lead in the 3-ODI series against the World Champions England. But going into the third ODI, the Mithali Raj-led side has everything to play for. If they manage to clean sweep the series, India would climb to the 2nd position in ICC Championships table.

England have not been their best with the bat. Barring Natalie Sciver, no other batswoman has been able to get among the runs. The Three Lions will hope to come off good with the bat to avoid themselves a clean sweep. Catch Live score and update of India vs England 3rd Women’s ODI.