India vs England Live Cricket Score, IND vs ENG 2nd Women’s T20I Live Streaming: India look to end losing streak

IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 2nd Women's T20I Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of India vs England 2nd Women's T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: India take on England. (Source: PTI)

IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 2nd Women’s T20I Live Streaming: India’s record in T20Is has started to appear abysmal with the side losing their fifth straight game against England earlier this week. Entering the 2nd T20I in the series, India Women will hope to bounce back and end their losing streak in the format. In Harmanpreet Kaur’s absence, the onus to lead is on Smriti Mandhana, who has not shied away from the responsibility.

England failed to cope with India’s spin attack in the ODIs on slow surface. But in the T20Is, on the surface which aids stroke play, England batters were effective against the spin duo of Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav. India would have to play a wildcard in case the visitors are able to do the same again. Catch Live score and updates of India vs England 2nd T20I.

Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 2nd T20I of India and England. India Women are not having a good team in the shortest format, already losing five straight games in the format. Going into the 2nd match, the mandate for the team will be to end the losing streak and save the 3-match series. England, on the other hand, will look to make most of the momentum to win the series after the ODI series defeat.

Teams: India Women (From): Harleen Deol, Smriti Mandhana(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad

England Women (From): Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont(w), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Katherine Brunt, Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Laura Marsh, Freya Davies

