India vs England Live Cricket Score, IND vs ENG 2nd Women’s T20I Live Streaming: India look to end losing streak

IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 2nd Women’s T20I Live Streaming: India’s record in T20Is has started to appear abysmal with the side losing their fifth straight game against England earlier this week. Entering the 2nd T20I in the series, India Women will hope to bounce back and end their losing streak in the format. In Harmanpreet Kaur’s absence, the onus to lead is on Smriti Mandhana, who has not shied away from the responsibility.

England failed to cope with India’s spin attack in the ODIs on slow surface. But in the T20Is, on the surface which aids stroke play, England batters were effective against the spin duo of Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav. India would have to play a wildcard in case the visitors are able to do the same again. Catch Live score and updates of India vs England 2nd T20I.