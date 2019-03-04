Ind vs Eng 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Online, India Women vs England Women Live Score: England capitalise after solid starthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-england-live-cricket-score-ind-vs-eng-1st-t20i-live-streaming-5609700/
Ind vs Eng 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Online, India Women vs England Women Live Score: England capitalise after solid start
India Women vs England Women, Ind vs Eng 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Smriti Mandhana and Co aim to upset visitors
India Women vs England Women, Ind vs Eng 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A small goal already achieved, Indian women’s team opener Smriti Mandhana has now set her sights on winning a World Cup title in the shortest format with the national team. The road to glory begins at Guwahati where India women square off against their English counterparts in the first T20I of the three-match series.
On the other hand, England will look to bounce back after losing the first two ODIs. England will be looking to continue with the momentum that they secured in the 3rd ODI which they won convincingly. Who will win tonight’s encounter? Catch India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Live
Live Blog
India Women vs England Women 1st T20I: Catch Live Score and Updates
Four
It was a poor full-toss outside off and Wyatt reaches out and whacks it away towards deep extra. No chance for the diving fielder. ENGW- 66/0 (8 ovs)
Powerplay Ends!
After a modest start, England Women have raced to 45/0 after 6 ovs ( including six fours). This is not looking good for India so far with Beaumont looking particularly dangerous.
Back to back boundaries
Runs are coming in thick and fast for England. First, it is Wyatt who smacks back to back fours off Deepti Sharma. Beaumont then gets another boundary off the fifth ball from an under-edge. ENGW- 33/0 ( 5 ovs )
Slow Start
Slow start for England as the openers are unable to get the big hits. Three overs gone ENGW- 14/0
Play Begins
Wyatt and Beaumont are at the crease. Shikha Pandey opens the attack for India and seven runs of her first over. ENGW- 7/0
At the age of 22 years and 229 days, Smriti Mandhana will become youngest T20I captain of India Women on Monday. The youngest Woman to lead an Indian team in the T20Is before Smriti is Harmanpreet Kaur (23y 237d).
Toss Time
Smriti Mandhana calls correctly and India Women have won the toss and have opted to field
India Women won only three of the 14 T20Is they played against England Women. India defeated England in their first ever T20I in 2006, once during the 2010 home T20I series and in last year’s Triangular T20I series in Mumbai.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the first T20I between India Women and England Women. The two sides meet each other in the shortest format for the first time in this year at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Stay tuned for live updates
England Women (Playing XI):
Tammy Beaumont(w), Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross
India Women (Playing XI):
Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Mithali Raj, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav
