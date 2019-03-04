Ind vs Eng 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Online, India Women vs England Women Live Score: England capitalise after solid start

India Women vs England Women, Ind vs Eng 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A small goal already achieved, Indian women’s team opener Smriti Mandhana has now set her sights on winning a World Cup title in the shortest format with the national team. The road to glory begins at Guwahati where India women square off against their English counterparts in the first T20I of the three-match series.

On the other hand, England will look to bounce back after losing the first two ODIs. England will be looking to continue with the momentum that they secured in the 3rd ODI which they won convincingly. Who will win tonight’s encounter? Catch India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Live