India vs England 4th Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: England all out for 271, India to chase 245 runs

India vs England Live Cricket Score: India dismissed Moeen Ali on last ball of Day 3. (Source: AP)

India vs England Live Cricket Score: England seized the initiative in the fourth Test against India after reaching 260-8 by the end of a gripping and fluctuating third day at Southampton, for a lead of 233 runs on Saturday. Jos Buttler's battling knock of 69 and telling contributions from Joe Root (48) and Sam Curran (37 not out) left England as favorite for a victory that would clinch the five-match series. England leads 2-1. In a Test that has swayed this way and that, the Indians took the wicket of Adil Rashid (11) on the last ball of the day and were still in with a good chance if they can quickly wrap up England's second innings on Sunday. Only tailenders Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson were left to bat for England, which will be happy to see the pitch starting to play a few tricks with reverse-swing in the equation thanks to a worn late-season square. India is facing by far its highest chase to win a Test match in England, and keep the series alive. (AP)