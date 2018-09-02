India vs England 4th Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: England all out for 271, India to chase 245 runs

India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: England added only 11 runs on the fourth day of the fourth Test at The Rose Bowl in Southampton before being dismissed. Mohammed Shami struck on first ball to dismiss Stuart Broad. Soon after, Sam Curran was run out to pack England’s inning at 271 runs. With that, India will now chase 245 runs to win the fourth Test and try and level the series at 2-2. Shami ended with four wickets, Ishant Sharma took two and one each for R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah. If India chase down the target, it will be their biggest target chased down in England. Catch live score and updates from India vs England in 4th Test Day 4.
India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates, 4th Test Day 4 from The Rose Bowl, Southampton:
India vs England Live Cricket Score: England seized the initiative in the fourth Test against India after reaching 260-8 by the end of a gripping and fluctuating third day at Southampton, for a lead of 233 runs on Saturday. Jos Buttler's battling knock of 69 and telling contributions from Joe Root (48) and Sam Curran (37 not out) left England as favorite for a victory that would clinch the five-match series. England leads 2-1. In a Test that has swayed this way and that, the Indians took the wicket of Adil Rashid (11) on the last ball of the day and were still in with a good chance if they can quickly wrap up England's second innings on Sunday. Only tailenders Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson were left to bat for England, which will be happy to see the pitch starting to play a few tricks with reverse-swing in the equation thanks to a worn late-season square. India is facing by far its highest chase to win a Test match in England, and keep the series alive. (AP)
GONE! Sam Curran with a desperate dive at the striker's end but he is short. The only way he could have been dismissed it seemed. Ball goes to third man where birthday boy Ishant Sharma is stationed to throw the ball next to the stump. Pant does the rest. England are bowled out for 271 runs and India will chase 245 runs to win the fourth Test
GONE! FIRST BALL STRIKE! Mohammed Shami strikes and Stuart Broad departs on the first ball of the day. Shami duped Broad by pitching it full and luring him. Broad hastily plays it away from the body, no intent whatsoever and a healthy outside edge is pouched by Pant. ENGLAND 260/9
Murali Vijay remains optimistic of a return. 'I will be back playing for India. I am positive, will sort a few things out, make runs – (but) firstly, I want India to win the series in England. I believe age is only a number. As long as my feet move and my head is still, I will continue to play,' he said.
India's highest successful fourth innings chases in England:
74 runs in 2007 (Nottingham)
134 runs in 1986 (Lord's)
173 runs in 1971 (The Oval)
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth Test between India and England which has reached its fourth day. As it stands, England are 260/8 and have a 233 run lead. Sam Curran remains unbeaten with Stuart Broad and James Anderson to come. The game is more in England's favour than it is in India's. And India won't be pleased with how the third day went. They got the top order cheaply before Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler got stick in. As did Curran for a second innings running. Then so did Adil Rashid.