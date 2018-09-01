India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India look for quick wickets

India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: With England bowling out India for 246, the stage is set for an exciting third day where the India bowlers have to re-start again. With only a lead of 27 runs to defend, out of which England have already scored 6, the onus will be once again on Indian bowlers to take quick wickets to have a low total to chase. Skipper Virat Kohli will once again look towards Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma to provide the early breakthroughs. England, on the other hand, will be eager to get to anywhere between 300-350, to set up a dangerously high total for India on a pitch that is favouring the bowlers. Catch Live score and updates of India vs England 4th Test Day 3.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of India vs England 4th Test Day 3 in Southampton
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Cheteshwar Pujara carved out one of his finest Test hundreds, a knock punctuated by a mix of trademark tenacity and grace, as India eked out a slender 27-run lead against England in the fourth match. Owing to the 30-year-old's unbeaten 132, his first century outside the sub-continent since 2013, India recovered from a precarious 195 for eight to go past England and finish at 273 in their first innings. Leading the five-match series 2-1, hosts England were all out for 246 in their first innings, and finished the second day at six for no loss in their second innings to trail by 21 runs. Pujara's innings and his last-wicket stand of 46 runs with Jasprit Bumrah (6) have virtually made the encounter at Rose Bowl a game of second innings. He got to his 15th century, and second outside Asia, with a double over the bowler's head, and well aware of the significance of the knock to the final outcome, the unassuming India number three raised his bat and helmet in celebration.
Ishant Sharma has been cautioned by the umpire regarding stepping up on the danger area of the pitch. Remember - three warnings and the player will not be available for bowling for the rest of the match.
Ishant Sharma starts off from the other end. He is bowling around the wicket to Cook, which keeps LBW in play, and always carries a chance of getting a leading edge. Three slips in position.
HERE WE GO!
Ravichandran Ashwin starts off with the ball as Virat Kohli feels the pitch is dry. Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings in the middle for England to start the day with the bat.
One bad winter does not make you a bad player, says Moeen Ali
“It is about believing you are not a bad player after one bad winter. Many players have gone through that. For me, it was about moving on and hoping it made me a better player, a stronger character.”
Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin could have done more, says Sanjay Bangar
“A couple of dismissals were really really soft. Hardik was not really on top of the ball while driving and Ashwin attempted that reverse sweep at a pretty early stage of his innings. Had he been set and been batting with the tail one could have thought that the shot was on,” Bangar said at the end of day’s play.
RECAP: Cheteshwar Pujara proves rock and star as India take lead against England
Have you ever gatecrashed a wedding, but because of your own self-doubts end up acting so nervously that you are escorted away from the food table just as the yummy lamb biryani had arrived? Indian cricket team would empathise with you. Thankfully for them, an outstanding Cheteshwar Pujara found two men in Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah (not a coincidence that they are bowlers who had set up the advantage in first place?) to not only deny England a lead but also ensure India were 27 runs ahead.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the Day 3 of the 4th Test between India and England. Talk about a nail-biting Test match, and every match in this series has been one so far. With India (read Cheteshwar Pujara) battling hard, India managed to get a total lead of 27 runs in the first innings. The ball is literally in India's court now and the onus shifts back once again to Indian bowlers. The seamers, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami have to take quick wickets once again if they want to restrict themselves to a low-scoring chase. England will be eager to bat all day long and set up a mammoth total for India to chase.