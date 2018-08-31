India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India look to take lead over England

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live

For England, it’s two much, too early

Did you see the first hour? Stop reading, and catch a re-run if possible. Sixty minutes of bowling magic from Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. You could almost hear their brains crackling. A line not often used about Indian fast bowlers. We settle for less usually. A good out-swinger, a crunchy nip-backer and we are happy. But for the art of crafting a spell, the intellectual thrill in watching a set-up, we watch our neighbours or elsewhere. Seldom India. Things have changed in the last two years with Indian fast bowling and a climax of that evolution exploded in Southampton at an arena shrouded by woods. It wasn’t a mere collection of good deliveries, it wasn’t just the patience in pinging claustrophobic lines, it wasn’t just the skill of getting the ball to curve either way, it wasn’t just the ability to use the conditions — it was the cricketing brain that stood out.

