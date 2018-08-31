India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India look to take lead over England

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: With India bowling out England for 246 on the first day, the stage is set for India to take a hefty lead over England on Day 2. Sam Curran’s innings of 78 run saw England going from 86/6 to 246 all out, and it has brought the match almost on level terms. Virat Kohli’s side would need to deliver with the bat once again, especially the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten in the final session of the first day. England would hope that their bowlers can get quick wickets to put India on backfoot. The first session on Day 2 will be crucial for both teams. Catch Live score and updates of India vs England 4th Test Day 2.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Sam Curran offered some spirited resistance with a resolute half-century but Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, produced a disciplined effort to dismiss England for 246 on the opening day of the fourth cricket Test. Bumrah (3/46) scalped three wickets, while Ishant Sharma (2/26), Mohammed Shami (2/51) and spinner R Ashwin (2/40) took two wickets each and Hardik Pandya (1/51) accounted for one as India dominated the proceedings on the opening day. All-rounder Sam Curran anchored the England innings with a determined 78 as he shared 81 runs with Moeen Ali (40) and 63 runs with Stuart Broad (17) for the seventh and ninth wickets respectively. The hosts lost six wickets for 86 runs to find themselves in a precarious position after opting to bat. However, the 20-year-old Curran resurrected the England innings with a 136-ball innings which was studded with eight hits to the fence and a six. It was his second Test half-century.
Did you see the first hour? Stop reading, and catch a re-run if possible. Sixty minutes of bowling magic from Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. You could almost hear their brains crackling. A line not often used about Indian fast bowlers. We settle for less usually. A good out-swinger, a crunchy nip-backer and we are happy. But for the art of crafting a spell, the intellectual thrill in watching a set-up, we watch our neighbours or elsewhere. Seldom India. Things have changed in the last two years with Indian fast bowling and a climax of that evolution exploded in Southampton at an arena shrouded by woods. It wasn’t a mere collection of good deliveries, it wasn’t just the patience in pinging claustrophobic lines, it wasn’t just the skill of getting the ball to curve either way, it wasn’t just the ability to use the conditions — it was the cricketing brain that stood out.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and England. The bowlers have done their job and now it is for the batsmen to do theirs for India. Skipper Virat Kohli did something he never did before in the Test - he fielded an unchanged side. The onus will now be on the Indian batsmen to score runs and repay the faith showered on them by the skipper. Once again, the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul will have to give a strong start and the middle order has to play along with Kohli to ensure india do not give away the advantageous position they are in.