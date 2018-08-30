India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India look to level series

India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: India have found a new lifeline in the 5-match Test series against England after winning the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge by 203 runs. But the work for skipper Virat Kohli & Co. is far from done. With the series currently at 2-1, India still need a win to get back to level terms and sustain hopes of registering a rare series win in England. A loss would see India losing the series, and a draw would end India’s chance to win the series. With the batsmen regaining form, it is likely Kohli would go in with the same team. England, on the other hand, have made a few changes, bringing in Sam Curran and Moeen Ali back into the side. Catch Live score and updates of the 4th Test Day 1 between India and England at Southampton.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 1 Live Streaming: India registered a memorable victory in the third Test at Nottingham which helped them bounce back in the five-match Test series. Going into the fourth match at Southampton, with the scoreline 1-2, the writing on the wall is clear for Virat Kohli and Co – win at all costs. But history does not favour the Indian team. Only once has a team come back from 0-2 down to win a five-match series. That was Don Bradman’s Australia way back in 1936/37. So for the Indian team to emulate such a feat the first step would be to opt for their best playing XI. At Trent Bridge, the batsmen finally got a move on – forging crucial partnerships, playing with patience and poise. But it was the bowlers who stole the spotlight by picking 20 wickets in the match. So after 38 Tests will the Indian think-tank finally opt for an unchanged XI.
England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
R Ashwin has recovered from his hip injury and is fit to play the fourth Test against England, said Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who hinted that he would field an unchanged side tomorrow after changing the playing XI in each of the last 38 Tests. India have chopped and changed their teams for the last 45 Tests, with Kohli fielding 38 combinations in as many Tests. “Everyone is fit to start tomorrow. Ashwin has recovered nicely. He had a good practice session yesterday. He is good to go,” Kohli told reporters. “It has not always been the case of (making random) changes. There have been injuries as well, which have not been taking in to consideration. It has been a mix of both. Seeing the way things are right now we don’t feel we need to change anything.”
Hello and Welcome to our Live blog on the 4th Test Day 1 of India and England. The stage is set for another thrilling encounter between Virat Kohli's side and the English Lions. With Indian batsmen delivering a statement that they can bat in tough conditions - England are reportedly trying to counter the side with bounce. The Southampton pitch, which is known to be on the drier side, has reportedly been designed to provide bounce to seamers, and it will be one trick up Joe Root's sleeve in the 4th Test. If India win, it will a terrific comeback in the series.