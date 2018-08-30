India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India look to level series

India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Streaming: India take on England.

India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 1 Live Streaming: India registered a memorable victory in the third Test at Nottingham which helped them bounce back in the five-match Test series. Going into the fourth match at Southampton, with the scoreline 1-2, the writing on the wall is clear for Virat Kohli and Co – win at all costs. But history does not favour the Indian team. Only once has a team come back from 0-2 down to win a five-match series. That was Don Bradman’s Australia way back in 1936/37. So for the Indian team to emulate such a feat the first step would be to opt for their best playing XI. At Trent Bridge, the batsmen finally got a move on – forging crucial partnerships, playing with patience and poise. But it was the bowlers who stole the spotlight by picking 20 wickets in the match. So after 38 Tests will the Indian think-tank finally opt for an unchanged XI.