India vs England 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India need one wicket to win

India vs England 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: India are on the cusp of a tremendous victory against England in the third Test at Trent Bridge after Jasprit Bumrah’s fifer took them just one wicket away from the win. England still need 210 runs to win as they finished 311/ on Day 4 with Adil Rashid and James Anderson being the last players in the middle. After going down 2-0 in the series, the win would mean much for skipper Virat Kohli and the entire India camp who were facing questions by the media and the critics alike on their performance. Catch Live score and updates of India vs England 3rd Test Day 5 at Trent Bridge.
Live Blog
India vs England Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 5 Live Streaming: Jasprit Bumrah produced a hostile spell of fast bowling to put India on brink of a comprehensive victory before the final England pair delayed the inevitable on an engrossing fourth day of the third Test. Coming back from injury, Bumrah (5/85 in 29 overs) wreaked havoc with the second new ball after stiff resistance from Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes as England barely survived at 311 for 9 in pursuit of an improbable target of 521 runs. This was Burmrah second five-wicket haul in only fourth Test match. England will need another 210 runs on the final day which is impossible as the question is when would India take the final wicket on the fifth day to pull one back in the series.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Day 5 of the 3rd Test between India and England. India skipper Virat Kohli, in the third Test, proved their mantle to prove to their fans, that when the going gets tough, their side always get the going. India bounced back to win the third Test in South Africa after losing the first two. And now against England, they are just one wicket away to do the same. For the Indian camp, that had to literally answers questions such as - "Are your jobs at risk?" - from the media, this victory would be a huge morale booster going into the final two Tests. With England needing 211 runs to win, the victory looks inevitable. The only question is of - when - the first ball, the first over, the first 30 minutes, the first hour, the first session or much, much later - How long can England resist?