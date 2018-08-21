India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: Ishant Sharma strikes early to dismiss England openers

India vs England Live Cricket Score: Pitch Report

Pitch Report from Trent Bridge: The pitch has deteriorated a little bit, so there is some grip that has developed which is likely to help seamers and spinners. There is a rough patch on one end, but it's on a shortish length, so there is something for Ashwin to exploit. Bumrah, Shami and Ishant will all come into play but they need to put into some effort and bend their backs because the seam will be slow and it will hold up in the track. Lots for the bowlers in it, but not impossible to bat on.