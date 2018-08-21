India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: Ishant Sharma strikes early to dismiss England openers

India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: India had their backs against the wall after a hammering at Lord’s. From then, anything would be way up. Now as fourth day of the third Test comes in, it is England who have their backs against the wall with India in command. 103 from Virat Kohli, 72 from Cheteshwar Pujara helped India set up a 521 run target. England will resume from 23/0 with Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings in the middle needing 498 runs more to win. Catch live score and updates from India vs England in 3rd Test Day 4 from Trent Bridge, Nottingham here.
Live Blog
England will have to set a record for the highest successful fourth-innings chase if they are to win the third test against India after the dominant tourists declared at 352 for seven with Virat Kohli making 103 on Monday. England's opening pair of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings survived a tricky nine overs before the close of play, reaching 23 without loss. That means Joe Root's side require another 498 runs to win over the final two days of play and history suggests that is highly unlikely. Only four teams have scored more than 400 to win a test, West Indies' 418 to beat Australia in 2003 being the highest. The highest fourth-innings winning test total at Trent Bridge is 284 by England against New Zealand in 2004.
GONE! Now it is the turn of the other trouble England opener to depart. Alastair Cook is dismissed for 17 and Ishant Sharma strikes once again. Two wickets in two overs for Ishant Sharma. 11th time that Ishant Sharma has dismissed Alastair Cook. Back of a length delivery outside off, Cook with a jab defence and KL Rahul is safe pair of hands at second slip. Comfortable height. England are 32/2
GONE! Fifth ball of the day and India have a wicket already. A nervous Keateon Jennings, who else? Jennings walks back for 13 and Ishant strikes early. Pitched on short of length, perfect line outside off stump and straightens a wee bit to get the outside edge which holds comfortably for Rishabh Pant. England are 27/1
Three slips and a gully, and a short cover in place for Keaton Jennings as the two teams walk down. Ishant Sharma to bowl the first over
Pitch Report from Trent Bridge: The pitch has deteriorated a little bit, so there is some grip that has developed which is likely to help seamers and spinners. There is a rough patch on one end, but it's on a shortish length, so there is something for Ashwin to exploit. Bumrah, Shami and Ishant will all come into play but they need to put into some effort and bend their backs because the seam will be slow and it will hold up in the track. Lots for the bowlers in it, but not impossible to bat on.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of India's tour of England. The hosts will resume from 23/0 with an under-pressure Keaton Jennings on 13 and Alastair Cook on 9. They survived some probing effort from Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami in the nine overs that were bowled late on on Day 3. Will be interesting how England approach this considering they have six sessions and it doesn't look impossible to win from here. But, it is a massive task still. They will have to set a record score in the fourth innings to chase down the target. Start in half an hour