India vs England 3rd Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India extend lead beyond 300 runs

India enjoyed a magnificent second day, taking all 10 England wickets in a session and then piling on the runs to move in sight of a victory in the third test at Trent Bridge on Sunday that would bring them right back into the series. By the close, India were 124 for two in their second innings -- a lead of 292 -- after Hardik Pandya had produced a devastating, career-best spell after lunch to rip through England's batting line-up. England, who lead the five-test series two nil, were left to pick over an astonishing day which began well when they quickly picked up India's four remaining first innings wickets. They then set off brightly in pursuit of India's 329 before collapsing from 56 for no wicket to 161 all out, suffering the indignity of losing all 10 wickets in a session for the third time in two years. (Reuters)