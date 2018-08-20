India vs England 3rd Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India extend lead beyond 300 runs

India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: The second day of the third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham firmly belonged to Hardik Pandya who picked up his maiden Test fifer. Rishabh Pant, too, added a milestone to his new Test CV with five catches. At close, India stood at 124/2 and lead by 292 runs with openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul dismissed. Cheteshwar Pujara will resume from 33 and Virat Kohli from 8 as India look to build a lead of 400-400 plus before considering declaring. Catch live score and updates from India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Live Blog
India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates:
India enjoyed a magnificent second day, taking all 10 England wickets in a session and then piling on the runs to move in sight of a victory in the third test at Trent Bridge on Sunday that would bring them right back into the series. By the close, India were 124 for two in their second innings -- a lead of 292 -- after Hardik Pandya had produced a devastating, career-best spell after lunch to rip through England's batting line-up. England, who lead the five-test series two nil, were left to pick over an astonishing day which began well when they quickly picked up India's four remaining first innings wickets. They then set off brightly in pursuit of India's 329 before collapsing from 56 for no wicket to 161 all out, suffering the indignity of losing all 10 wickets in a session for the third time in two years. (Reuters)
A short of length delivery by Anderson on the hips is clipped behind square for a single by Kohli. India's lead now 300 runs
Not an extremely cloudy day in Nottingham. Players walk out to the middle. Cheteshwar Pujara will be on strike with Kohli at the other end. Jimmy Anderson to get the ball rolling. Three slips in place
Sanjay Manjrekar with the pitch report: "Slightly overcast conditions, but much warmer. There's rough on both sides of the pitch. There's nothing much for Ashwin, bit unfortunate. A left-arm spinner has the advantage. Jadeja (who is not in the playing XI) has ready-made assistance on this pitch. This pitch will behave well."
For the record books, England losing ten wickets inside a session has now happened thrice in the last two years. Their opening slot is most worrisome with neither Alastair Cook or Keaton Jennings firing. Some have called for Jennings to be axed. Thoughts?
Raring to go!
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of India's tour of England. What a fascinating day of Test cricket it was on Day 2 at Trent Bridge. After the first session, it was all India. Rather all Hardik Pandya. Five wickets in a span of five overs and England were dismissed for 161. This gave India a 168 run lead. Back in to bat, India have moved to 124/2 with Dhawan and KL Rahul once again providing a strong start. It has been compounded by Pujara and then Kohli