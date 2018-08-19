India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: Rishabh Pant dismissed by Stuart Broad

Finally provided with a platform by their opening batsmen, India's middle order took advantage against England on Saturday. Captain Virat Kohli (97) and Ajinkya Rahane (81) put on 159 for the fourth wicket to help India to 307-6 in its first innings at stumps on the first day of the third Test. The groundwork at Trent Bridge was laid by KL Rahul (23) and the recalled Shikhar Dhawan (35), who saw off the new ball with an opening stand of 60. Although England struck with three wickets before lunch and three more in the evening session, India's display represented a major improvement from defeats at Edgbaston and Lord's, which left the tourists trailing 2-0 in the five-match series. (AP)