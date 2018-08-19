India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: Rishabh Pant dismissed by Stuart Broad

India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: India finally got conditions that were suitable for their style of play and to help their batting and Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane made merry. They scored 159-run between them in the middle session on the opening day of the third Test. However, final session saw both depart and Hardik Pandya fall late on. Rishabh Pant made his debut and became first Indian player to score a six for first Test runs. He remains unbeaten on 22. James Anderson’s wicket of Pandya was his 100th against India. Catch live score and updates from India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Live Blog
India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score and Updates:
Finally provided with a platform by their opening batsmen, India's middle order took advantage against England on Saturday. Captain Virat Kohli (97) and Ajinkya Rahane (81) put on 159 for the fourth wicket to help India to 307-6 in its first innings at stumps on the first day of the third Test. The groundwork at Trent Bridge was laid by KL Rahul (23) and the recalled Shikhar Dhawan (35), who saw off the new ball with an opening stand of 60. Although England struck with three wickets before lunch and three more in the evening session, India's display represented a major improvement from defeats at Edgbaston and Lord's, which left the tourists trailing 2-0 in the five-match series. (AP)
GONE! Stuart Broad strikes first on Day 2 and Rishabh Pant has to walk back. Pant dismissed for 24 runs from 51 balls. Inside edge and dragged back on by Pant. As Pant walks back, Broad has something to say for the debutant. Reaches out to a full and wide delivery, tried to drive but the inside edge comes back on.
OFF WE GO! R Ashwin the new man in, joining the overnight batsman Rishabh Pant. Stuart Broad to start the day's proceedings
Play has been rescheduled. A late start by just 15 minutes which means play will begin at 11.15 AM local or 3.45 PM IST. Lunch to be taken at scheduled time of 5.30 PM IST. Overs lost can be recovered late on
The drizzle has subsided, things starting to brighten up and the covers are coming off. Looks like we'll start soon enough.
Slight drizzle an hour and over before the scheduled start time. Covers are on on the pitch and the practice pitches as well. We could have a delayed start.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of India's tour of England. We're now up to the third Test and on Day 2. On the first day, India scored 307/6 with Virat Kohli (97) and Ajinkya Rahane (81) putting together 159 runs. Both would be frustrated not to convert the strong middle-session and confident batting into a hundred. With Hardik Pandya's wicket late on, Anderson picked his 100th Test wicket against India. India's 307 on Day 1 is third best in England for them and third best outside Asia when put in to bat.