India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India seek redemption at Trent Bridge

India vs England 3rd Test Day 1

Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the first day of the third Test between India and England. Things could not be simpler – read harder – for India: Win the match, save the series. After being heavily downplayed by the hosts England in the first two Tests, and facing heavy criticism from fans, followed by even more criticism from the media, an aura of underconfidence appears to surround the Indian dugout, perhaps for the first time since Virat Kohli took the charge of captaincy from Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The first two Tests was a sort of reality check for India’s batting line-up, Ravi Shastri’s coaching skills and Kohli’s captaincy. The team selection, going into the third Test, is bound to be crucial. The Indian camp would not want to come out again and admit that they made a mistake yet again in predicting the conditions. For England, the series could be all over, in a positive way, pretty soon.