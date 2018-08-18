India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India seek redemption at Trent Bridge

India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: After losing the first two Tests against England, the odds are stacked up against Virat Kohli and Co. ahead of the third Test at Trent Bridge. From Kohli’s captaincy to Shastri’s coaching and India’s team selection, there are several questions surrounding the Indian cricket team after the early disappointments in the Test series. India’s batting has been the biggest disappointment so far in the series, and the skipper Kohli stressed the need for everyone to chip in with the willow if India want to push for a win in the must-win game. For England, all eyes will be on returning Ben Stokes, who has been included in the squad instead of Sam Curran, after he was cleared of affray charges. Catch Live score and updates of Day 1 of the 3rd Test between India and England.
Live Blog
India vs England Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: India takes on England in the third Test of the five-match series from Saturday. After disappointing loses in the first two encounters Virat Kohli and Co have their backs to the wall and anything less than a victory will signal the end of the road. Hence, the Trent Bridge Test will be their last chance to turn the tide in their favour and keep the series alive. But how will the beleaguered visitors do so remains to be seen? While concerns surrounding Virat Kohl’s fitness are still rife, the Indian think-tank will be aiming to get the team combination right after failures at Edgbaston and Lord’s.
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the first day of the third Test between India and England. Things could not be simpler – read harder – for India: Win the match, save the series. After being heavily downplayed by the hosts England in the first two Tests, and facing heavy criticism from fans, followed by even more criticism from the media, an aura of underconfidence appears to surround the Indian dugout, perhaps for the first time since Virat Kohli took the charge of captaincy from Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The first two Tests was a sort of reality check for India’s batting line-up, Ravi Shastri’s coaching skills and Kohli’s captaincy. The team selection, going into the third Test, is bound to be crucial. The Indian camp would not want to come out again and admit that they made a mistake yet again in predicting the conditions. For England, the series could be all over, in a positive way, pretty soon.