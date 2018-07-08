India vs England Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20 Live Streaming: India, England square off in series decider

India vs England, 3rd T20 International Cricket Full Match Score LIVE updates: Before the ODI and Tests begin in what is a long term focus, T20Is are going all the way in trying to ascertain the winner of the series. The level of competitiveness that may come later is visible in the first two T20s already. India won the first by 8-wickets before England clawed back with a five-wicket win in the second. As the cavalry moves to Bristol, on a spin-friendly track, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal would look to make the most of this opportunity having found little support in Cardiff. Catch live scores and updates of India vs England in 3rd T20 here.
Yuzvendra Chahal on Umesh Yadav filling in for injured Jasprit Bumrah: "This [Cardiff game] was only his third match since 2012 but you can see the maturity level in the way he is bowling at the start and at the death. The start we want in the first six overs... he is giving us wickets there."
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our continued live coverage of India's tour of the UK. We're in for a decider in Bristol with India and England level at 1-1 in the T20 series. This surface is expected to turn, conditions are going to be warm and Kuldeep Yadav is expected to flourish. Exciting game in prospect!