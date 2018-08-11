India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: England look to take heavy lead

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Streaming: India take on England. (Reuters)

India vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Jimmy Anderson showed he remains a deadly proposition in English conditions taking 5-20 as England bowled out India for a miserly 107 on the second day of the second test at Lord’s. After the entire first day was lost to rain, further wet conditions forced a delayed start with England captain Joe Root eventually winning the toss and putting India in to bat. Root was clearly hoping that the lingering damp and overcast conditions would benefit Anderson and the 36-year-old took full advantage with some outstanding swing bowling. It was the sixth time that Anderson has produced a five wicket haul at Lord’s and he now has 99 test wickets at the famous London venue. For much of the day, thanks again to the weather, it looked as though the fans were going to be restricted to just over eight overs of cricket but then the weather cleared in the evening and India must have wished the rain had stuck around.