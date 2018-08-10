India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India, England hope for clear skies

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: With the first day being washed out completely due to rain, the play will carry on for 30 minutes longer on the second day. But the weather still shows no signs of improving so on Friday, and the rain is expected to play some role on Friday. India and England, who were left frustrated on Day 1, will hope to get on the field and start the business. The toss will be a crucial issue, with the strong wind and wet outfield adding thoughts in the minds of skippers Virat Kohli and Joe Root on whether to bat or bowl on a surface that is known to be dry. Catch Live score and updates of India vs England 2nd Test Day 2.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Frustrating the two teams, incessant rain washed out the entire day one of the second cricket Test between India and England at Lord’s on Thursday. The play was called off at 4.50 pm local time without a single ball being bowled. The match officials decided to take an early lunch, moving the scheduled break ahead by 30 minutes. Even after lunch, there was no respite from the rain and it went on throughout the afternoon. Finally, 45 minutes after the ‘tea break’, the umpires inspected conditions twice before declaring no play was possible on Thursday. The remaining four days will see 96 overs each to make up for the lost time. However, there is more rain forecast for this weekend and as such this match could see routine rain breaks.
The weather has started to change at Lord's and the covers have been brought in as a precautionary measure.
Good news for all cricketing fans. We have clear skies at Lord's and the play is expected to begin right on schedule on Day 2. The sun is out and the surface and the outfield is dried. It looks to be a good day to play cricket.
Mick Hunt is the head groundsman of Lord’s and this is his last game. After 48 years of tending to the most famous cricket greens in the worlds, Hunt is retiring. In 2008, he was diagnosed with cancer in the kidney and bladder, and had two tumours removed. A little bit of rain wasn’t going to upset him or make it a wet farewell. The other men in his team would watch him from afar, from the campervan-like vehicle outside the fence. Now and then, one or two would join him. The rain persisted whole day, though.
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the second day of the second Test between India and England. The weather and rain played a spoilsport on the first day of the Test at Lord's and left the India and England fans frustrated. But, if you were an England supporter, would you really mind the match being washed out completely? England already have a 1-0 lead in the series, thanks to the thrilling contest between the two teams at Edgbaston which went in the favour of the home side. India need to bounce back and must win the second Test to bring things back on level terms. Skipper Virat Kohli will be eager to go out in the middle and push for a start to the match, which is bound to be tricky now, considering the conditions and the fact that there will only be four days.