India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India, England hope for clear skies

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live

Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the second day of the second Test between India and England. The weather and rain played a spoilsport on the first day of the Test at Lord's and left the India and England fans frustrated. But, if you were an England supporter, would you really mind the match being washed out completely? England already have a 1-0 lead in the series, thanks to the thrilling contest between the two teams at Edgbaston which went in the favour of the home side. India need to bounce back and must win the second Test to bring things back on level terms. Skipper Virat Kohli will be eager to go out in the middle and push for a start to the match, which is bound to be tricky now, considering the conditions and the fact that there will only be four days.