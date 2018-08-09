India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: Rain likely to cause delay in start at Lord’s

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: The defeat in the first Test against England has brought into focus India’s continuing struggles with the bat in England. The visitors failed to chase down the total of 194 to win the match, and now have to register a win the 2nd Test at Lord’s. Skipper Virat Kohli, who was the only Indian batsman to get runs on the board at Edgbaston, will be hoping to shun the criticism from the first Test and motivate his side to do better. With India trailing 1-0 in the series, a victory at Lord’s will not only bring things on level terms, but it will also give them the motivation to push for a rare series win in England. Catch Live score and updates as India take on England in the second Test at Lord’s.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday urged followers of Indian cricket to not be judgemental about his team’s poor batting performance after just one Test as the problem is more about making “mental adjustments” rather than technical. India lost the first Test against England by 31 runs with only skipper Kohli crossing the 50 run mark in both innings. “We should not judge so fast, and jump to conclusions As a team, we keep patience. We don’t judge so fast. We don’t see any pattern to (the failures). As far as wickets falling in heap is concerned, it is not about technique, it is more of a mental aspect,” Kohli said at the pre-match press conference. “There must be a clear plan on how to face the first 20-30 balls, and more often than not that plan does not involve aggression. There we need some composure rather than aggression. As a batting unit, we have discussed that,” the skipper said.
It has been a rainy morning at Lord's and there might be a bit of a delay in start for the 2nd Test.
Over the two days, with the opportunity to stand really close where you can almost touch the net strings, the absence of the front foot stride hit you more than ever. Barring that man Virat Kohli, of course. A short forward press later, he decides where his foot should roam, according to the needs of the ball. Not so with the others. The likes of KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and even Murali Vijay – who in the past has shown a preference to get forward – like to stick around on the crease. Not that they are stuck; in fact, if anything, it’s a treadmill kind of movement. They go forward, but hustle back at release even to length deliveries. It was all quite fascinating. Why would you do that? What’s the thought behind it? Almost as if their head was telling them to get forward but something was holding them back.
Sourav Ganguly is carrying an umbrella on his way to the Lord's. Does this mean the rain might play a role in the second Test?
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the first day of the second Test between India and England. If India had won the first Test at Edgbaston, the script leading to the match would have been slightly different. While the focus remains on India's poor batting at the moment, in case, had India just scored 31 runs more, the headlines would be about 'India's fighting spirit' or 'India's resilience'. Lucky for Virat Kohli & Co., things have not gone too far out of hand. The questions raised on the batting performance can still be countered, and a new story can be rewritten. For a side that failed to chase down 194, things look bleak. But if any Indian side can bounce back, it is this one. There might be a few changes in the team - Hardik Pandya might have to make way for Kuldeep Yadav or Ravindra Jadeja. Cheteshwar Pujara might be brought in for Shikhar Dhawan.