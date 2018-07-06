India vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd T20 Live Streaming: India lead series 1-0,eye win in 2nd T20 against England

India vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd T20 Live Streaming: India have had a great start to the England tour by winning the first T20I comprehensively. In Manchester, both the batting and bowling departments clicked for India and England had no answers to India’s moves. The second T20 in Cardiff is a chance for England to level the series against India. But for that they need to play better against India’s spin which will be led by Kuldeep Yadav who picked up a five-wicket haul in the first game. India vs England T20 Live Streaming Online can be seen on Sony Liv and Ten Sports. Catch India vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd T20 Live Streaming here.
Live Blog
India vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd T20 Live Streaming: After an emphatic win in the first T20I, India are facing England in the second T20I at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Already with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, Virat Kohli and his men will look to seal the deal with another convincing performance. A 2-0 lead in the series will also propel the Indian team further up the ICC rankings and close the gap between second place Australia and the men in blue. India have been playing tremendous cricket over the last few months and have been unbeaten in bilateral T20I series since September last year.
For the hosts, facing wrist spinners remains the biggest headache for the Three Lions, especially chinaman Kuldeep Yadav who outfoxed the English batsmen with his variations and returned with figures of 5/24 in the first T20I. Such has been his impact that England have had to resort to 'Meryln'- the bowling machine to solve the chinaman's riddle. How far it will help can only be ascertained after the match is done and dusted. Another sunny evening and a dry surface await the two teams.
The Manchester pitch was a great wicket to bat on. What will Cardiff offer? Here's the first look of the Cardiff.
Kuldeep Yadav has been in the Indian team for quite some time now. But what is his story and how did he make it to the Indian team? Daksh Panwar travelled to Kanpur to find it out last year: Kuldeep Yadav, the Chinaman from Chandar Nagar
England were bamboozled by Kuldeep Yadav in the first T20I game in Manchester. He picked up his maiden five-wicket haul but more than the numbers, it was the way he deceived England batsmen. Root was falling over and failed to read the dip. Same for Alex Hales when he was going for the sweep. Sriram Veera makes more points in this feature -- England fail to decipher chinaman's code
Virat Kohli, before the England tour, said that the team management and he have decided shuffle their playing XI. Now, it will be interesting to see if that decision is followed in the second T20 against England or will India go in with the winning combination of 1st T20I which India won by eight wickets. India are 1-0 up in the series and a win here will give India the series.