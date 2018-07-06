India vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd T20 Live Streaming: India lead series 1-0,eye win in 2nd T20 against England

India vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd T20 Live Streaming. (AP Photo)

India vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd T20 Live Streaming: After an emphatic win in the first T20I, India are facing England in the second T20I at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Already with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, Virat Kohli and his men will look to seal the deal with another convincing performance. A 2-0 lead in the series will also propel the Indian team further up the ICC rankings and close the gap between second place Australia and the men in blue. India have been playing tremendous cricket over the last few months and have been unbeaten in bilateral T20I series since September last year.

For the hosts, facing wrist spinners remains the biggest headache for the Three Lions, especially chinaman Kuldeep Yadav who outfoxed the English batsmen with his variations and returned with figures of 5/24 in the first T20I. Such has been his impact that England have had to resort to 'Meryln'- the bowling machine to solve the chinaman's riddle. How far it will help can only be ascertained after the match is done and dusted. Another sunny evening and a dry surface await the two teams.