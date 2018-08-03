India vs England 1st Test, Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India look for quick wickets on Day 3

India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: If there is one thing that has come out in focus after the two days of the first Test, it has been India’s resilience. Leading the charge is none other than skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli ran out Joe Root for 80 on the first day that triggered a batting collapse. On Day 2, he came out with the bat to score his 22nd Test hundred, raising India from the ruins, and taking them to safer shores. England will kick off the third day with 9/1, having lost Alastair Cook early on. India will look to take quick wickets to bring advantage in their corner. England have a lead of 22 runs, and it will not be enough to make them feel safe. But a couple of good partnerships might put India on the backfoot again. Catch Live score and updates of India vs England 1st Test Day 3.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of India vs England 1st Test Day 3
India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Virat Kohli took a giant stride towards exorcising the ghosts of 2014 with a masterful century as he singlehandedly pulled India out of the woods against England on an eventful second day of the first Test. Kohli’s 149, which will rank amongst one of the finest hundreds by an Indian batsman on English soil, enabled the visitors to reach 274 thereby bringing down the first innings deficit to only 13 runs. England had scored 287 in their first essay. Interestingly, Kohli’s 149 in a single innings is 15 runs more than his aggregate of 134 runs in 10 knocks during the disastrous tour of 2014. At stumps, England were 9 for 1 in their second innings with an overall lead of 22 runs.
“This knock could probably come in second to Adelaide. It still remains very special to me because it was the second innings and we were chasing a target. I had clarity that we are chasing a target and not once did I think that we’re not. It is a beautiful zone to be in and today I’m very happy and very grateful to have the opportunity to help the team this way and pull us back in the Test. We’re here to compete, we’re here to fight and we’re going to continue to do that."
- Virat Kohli
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the third day of the first Test. It has been a roller-coaster ride so far in Edgbaston. Sessions after sessions, the script has been changed, as if it is being passed on from director to director. Virat Kohli seems to be the lead hero from India. For England, it has been a multi-cast star with Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran in the lead. Ravichandran Ashwin has been the supporting hero for India, and he would look to take the lead role in the sequel - the second innings. He has already dismissed the flop actor Alastair Cook. But plenty of big stars are lined up to come up from England in the sequel. Who will star tonight?