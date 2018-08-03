India vs England 1st Test, Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India look for quick wickets on Day 3

India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: India vs England 1st Test Day 3. (Source: Reuters) India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: India vs England 1st Test Day 3. (Source: Reuters)

India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: If there is one thing that has come out in focus after the two days of the first Test, it has been India’s resilience. Leading the charge is none other than skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli ran out Joe Root for 80 on the first day that triggered a batting collapse. On Day 2, he came out with the bat to score his 22nd Test hundred, raising India from the ruins, and taking them to safer shores. England will kick off the third day with 9/1, having lost Alastair Cook early on. India will look to take quick wickets to bring advantage in their corner. England have a lead of 22 runs, and it will not be enough to make them feel safe. But a couple of good partnerships might put India on the backfoot again. Catch Live score and updates of India vs England 1st Test Day 3.