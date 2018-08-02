India vs England 1st Test, Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India look to tighten noose on Day 2

India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: India take on England. (Source: Reuters) India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: India take on England. (Source: Reuters)

India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: The first day of the first Test between England and India showed how quickly things can change in the longest format. With skipper Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow in the middle, both having crossed the 50-run mark, and score of 216/3 on the board, England were sailing at one point. Then the tides shifted – India captain Virat Kohli ran out Root for 80, followed by 5 more wickets till stumps. England could only add 69 runs more to the total and finished the day with 285/9. On Day 2, India will be eager to come down and tighten the noose. The visitors would look to come out to bat as quickly as they can – and gather a strong lead. England, on the other hand, will look to bat for as long as they can with just one wicket in hand, and then strangle India with quick wickets. Catch Live score and updates of the second day of the first Test between India and England.