India vs England 1st Test, Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India look to tighten noose on Day 2

India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: The first day of the first Test between England and India showed how quickly things can change in the longest format. With skipper Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow in the middle, both having crossed the 50-run mark, and score of 216/3 on the board, England were sailing at one point. Then the tides shifted – India captain Virat Kohli ran out Root for 80, followed by 5 more wickets till stumps. England could only add 69 runs more to the total and finished the day with 285/9. On Day 2, India will be eager to come down and tighten the noose. The visitors would look to come out to bat as quickly as they can – and gather a strong lead. England, on the other hand, will look to bat for as long as they can with just one wicket in hand, and then strangle India with quick wickets. Catch Live score and updates of the second day of the first Test between India and England.
Live Blog
India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Catch Live score and Updates of India vs England 1st Test Day 2
India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: R Ashwin played only two Test matches when India last toured England in 2014. In those two matches he managed to pick only three wickets at the Oval. But four years later, Ashwin returned as the star for India on the first day of the five-match Test series that India and England began at Edgbaston on Wednesday. The off-spinner picked up four wickets, including that of Alastair Cook with a beauty as England collapsed from 216 for 3 to end day one of the first Test at 285 for 9. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were scoring comfortably for England since they joined hands with England at 112 for three. The two shared a 104-run stand for the fourth wicket off just 128 balls and led England to 216 in the final session before a moment of brilliance from Virat Kohli turned the day in India’s favour.
Getting ready for Day 2 at Edgbaston
A ‘mike drop’ payback, a kiss of death, and a four-letter send-off after a reflexive, eerily accurate throw that speared through England’s heart – all in a day’s work for Virat Kohli, who dragged his team ahead on a quite a strange opening day.
READ:
Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog on the Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and England. The match has already seen plenty of action and it is hard to imagine that it has only been just a day. Apart from Ravichandran Ashwin, who brought India back to the match with 4 wickets, skipper Virat Kohli remained in the headlines for today after he "mocked" Joe Root's mic-drop celebration from the third ODI a couple of weeks ago. He was also caught on the camera hurling a mix of abuse. Will ICC take action against Kohli? Who knows. Back to cricket, England are 285/9 at the start of Day 2 and James Anderson and Sam Curran will start the day for the hosts with the bat. How long can they survive in the middle?