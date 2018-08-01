India vs England 1st Test, Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India look to for strong start at Edgbaston

India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: The longest format has not been England’s strong suit in recent months. The Three Lions lost to the Ashes 4-0 and that was followed by a 1-0 loss in New Zealand. They then could only draw Pakistan 1-1 at home before this. Virat Kohli-led India, on the other hand, have been the no. 1 Test team in the world since October 2016 and the only series defeat they suffered between then and now is in South Africa. They lost the series 2-1 but the momentum they gained from the win on a treacherous track in the final Test was enough to spur them to dominant wins in the limited over series that came later. Catch Live score and updates as India face England in the first Test at Edgbaston.
Live Blog
India vs England Live Cricket Score Streaming, 1st Test Day 1: Catch Live score and Updates of Ind vs Eng 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming
India vs England Live Cricket Score Streaming, 1st Test Day 1: India and England have battled each other on 17 occasions across the United Kingdom but the unfortunately for the visitors, victory has been hard to come by with only three Test series’ wins since their first tour in 1932. It is a no-brainer that the tag of poor travelers has persisted with the Indian team. For Virat Kohli and Co., the first Test at Edgbaston presents itself as the perfect opportunity to underline their credentials no 1 side in the longer format and spoil England’s 1000th Test. However, India’s record at Edgbaston is discouraging, to say the least with five losses in six Tests since 1967. Hence, replicating the feats of the class of 1986 and 2007 will be anything but easy.
So far, India have had a bittersweet tour. They won the T20I series 2-1 but that went a little under the radar as the majority of that series was competing with this little football tournament called the FIFA WORLD CUP. Then came the ODI series and India seemed to be surfing on that same rich vein of form in the first ODI. But the Three Lions roared in the next two and won that series 2-1. The last ODI was nearly two weeks ago, a long time in the world of cricket where everything from the clouds in the sky to the blades of grass on the pitch can be the difference between losing and winning (or drawing) a Test. So a lot of things have been hyped and you can read more here about them.
Test cricket. White shirts. Red ball. Snarling fast bowlers charging in, wily spinners spinning the ball everywhere, batsmen carving out runs as carefully as an artist sculpting a potential masterpiece. Beautiful and brutal at the same time, Test cricket is one of the most unique forms of sport one could ever find anywhere. There are fears that this unique sport is being cannibalised by the shorter forms of the game, especially the T20 leagues that are running amock around the world, but this is not time for thinking about that. It is, instead, time for a five-Test series between India and England.