India vs England 1st Test, Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India look to for strong start at Edgbaston

Looking back

So far, India have had a bittersweet tour. They won the T20I series 2-1 but that went a little under the radar as the majority of that series was competing with this little football tournament called the FIFA WORLD CUP. Then came the ODI series and India seemed to be surfing on that same rich vein of form in the first ODI. But the Three Lions roared in the next two and won that series 2-1. The last ODI was nearly two weeks ago, a long time in the world of cricket where everything from the clouds in the sky to the blades of grass on the pitch can be the difference between losing and winning (or drawing) a Test. So a lot of things have been hyped and you can read more here about them.