India vs England Live Score 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: India begin England tour in Manchester

India vs England Live Score 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: India begin the long tour of England with the first T20I in Manchester on Tuesday. Having played a two-match T20I series against Ireland last week, India have acclimatised with the conditions in the United Kingdon. But this year, England have seen dry weather and the pitches are more flat and slow which should benefit India. England are coming into the series after a 5-0 drubbing of Australia in the ODI series. Catch India vs England Live Cricket Streaming and Live Cricket Score of 1st T20I here.
India vs England Live Score 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: IND vs ENG T20 Live Updates from Manchester
India vs England Live Score 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: India captain Virat Kohli feels his team will be a tougher prospect for England than Australia, promising they will play "fearless cricket" in their coming tour.
India will take on England in three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals, with the hosts high on confidence after a 5-0 ODI series victory over Australia at home. Kohli's team also play England in five test matches following the limited-overs leg.
"Playing against a good team in their conditions and at their home, to get the opportunity to be able to beat them in their home conditions, it is a point of excitement for us and not pressure," Kohli said at a news conference.
"When they came to India last time, we won the series and the trophy is with us, and now they are on home soil and they need to play well to win it back. We will play fearless cricket and literally we have nothing to lose."
Kohli, 29, added that the team would look to replicate the mindset that led to their success in the limited-overs leg on their tour of South Africa, after losing the test series 2-1.
"The takeaway from this tour obviously will be the way we play our cricket and the mindset and the attitude that we maintain for the length of the tour that we are here.
"No one can guarantee results, but just wanting to win every session and every ball that we play, if we can carry that on for the length of the tour, I will be really proud as a captain and we will be really proud of ourselves as a team."
Welcome to the coverage of India and England T20 game from Manchester. England are playing at home and are confident after they beat Australia 5-0 in the ODI series and then in the one-off T20I match. Virat Kohli and his team are coming into the match after a series win over Ireland. Both teams look confident and the Manchester T20 promises to be a cracker