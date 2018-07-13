Kuldeep Yadav has exposed area of our game we need to improve on, says Eoin Morgan

Kuldeep scalped a six-for against England at Trent Bridge. (Source: Reuters) Kuldeep scalped a six-for against England at Trent Bridge. (Source: Reuters)

England were totally outclassed by India in the first match of the three-match ODI series as they thumped the hosts by 8 wickets. The home side started off the proceedings in an aggressive manner scoring 71/0 in first 10 overs but the introduction of Kuldeep Yadav in the attack pushed them on the backfoot.

Kuldeep eventually returned with figures of 6/25 in 10 overs as India bundled out England for 268. England captain Eoin Morgan too hailed Indian spinners’ performance and said that it is a “challenge” to play them.

“Playing spin against India is one challenge that hopefully we will keep improving upon. But today we were well off the mark. I think both the games there has been more turn than on the grounds that we have played on and that is one thing probably that we have identified,” said Morgan.

Morgan suggested that Kuldeep won’t be more effective in the second ODI scheduled to take place at Lord’s as it won’t allow have a turning track.

“I think Lord’s (second ODI) will be different as it won’t offer a great deal of turn. But certainly, he (Kuldeep) extracted more turn out of this than any other spinner. We need to improve as a side. The seamers on this wicket come on to the bat and hence the high scoring nature of the ground. We need to expose our areas of weakness before the World Cup and this seems to be one of them,” he added.

India earlier won the three-match T20I series 2-1 and now lead the ODI series 1-0 with two more matches to go.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd