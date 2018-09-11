India vs England: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant heroics go in vain as India lose final Test

KL Rahul is bowled out by England’s Adil Rashid. (Source: Reuters) KL Rahul is bowled out by England’s Adil Rashid. (Source: Reuters)

England wrapped the series 4-1 on Tuesday after defeating India by 118 runs in the fifth and final Test at the Oval in London. Opener KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant both scored centuries to hold up England’s victory charge but it was not enough to get the visitors a win in the last Test of the five-match series.

Pant along with Rahul tried to save India from losing but their heroics went in vain as India lost Alastair Cook’s farewell Test match. Pant came to bat when India were struggling at 121 runs for the loss of five wickets. The 20-year old became the first wicketkeeper-batsman to score a century in England.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul slammed his fifth Test century and his first hundred on India’s tour of England. He became just the third opener to score a hundred in the fourth innings of a Test match after Sunil Gavaskar and Shikhar Dhawan.

India began the day on 58/3 chasing a target of 464 with Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. Moeen Ali made the breakthrough to have Rahane caught at mid-wicket for 37 after mistiming a sweep shot. It was followed by Hanuma Vihari getting dismissed for a duck in the next over, weakening India’s chances of a win.

At tea, India were 298-5, needing 166 more runs for victory, with England requiring five wickets. Pant had joined Rahul before lunch, and played superbly to reach a maiden Test century from 117 balls. He reached three figures with a huge six off Adil Rashid shortly before tea. It is interesting to note that Pant had opened his Test cricket account with a six to Rashid and also brought up a century with a maximum to the same bowler.

India collapsed after Rahul and Pant departed with a stand of 204 runs with Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja being removed in quick succession. England’s senior-most bowler Jimmy Anderson ended India’s fight with Mohammed Shami’s wicket.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd