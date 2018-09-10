KL Rahul makes fielding record in England Test series

KL Rahul took 14 catches in the ongoing Test series against England. (Reuters) KL Rahul took 14 catches in the ongoing Test series against England. (Reuters)

KL Rahul’s bat may have been silent throughout the series, but the right-handed batsmen has etched his name in the history books for his skillful fielding. Rahul after taking the catch of Ben Stokes in the second innings of the fifth Test match, went past Rahul Dravid with most number of catches for India in a series. His 14th take of the five-match series, took him past Dravid (vs Australia in the 2004/05 series). Third in the list is Eknath Solkar with 12 catches against England in 1972/73. He had already become one with the highest number of catches in England.

However, the maximum number of catches in a Test series belongs to Australia’s JM Gregory. The Aussie took 15 catches in five matches during the 1920-21 Ashes series. Rahul equalled former India coach Greg Chappell, who took 14 catches in a series.

KL Rahul who normally stands at the slips broke another fielding record in the third Test of the ongoing series at Trent Bridge. Rahul had grabbed 7 catches in an innings to register his name for taking the most number of catches by any non-wicket keeper in a Test in England and the joint second-most by an India fielder in any Test.

