India vs England: Jos Buttler rushed to hospital after middle-finger injury

England suffered an injury scare on the second day of the first Test at Edgbaston after vice-captain Jos Buttler was rushed to the hospital for an x-ray on his left middle finger. While reports suggest that this has been done as a precautionary measure. Buttler hurt his finger when he attempted to take a catch Virat Kohli at gully off James Anderson. However, Buttler failed to latch on to the chance as the ball hit his fingertips and went past. Shortly afterward Buttler signaled for a substitute fielder to come on.

Earlier, in an interview with the Telegraph Buttler gave an insight on his methods of fielding drills before a Test match and said, “We stand around in the field for long periods of time but all the activities we do are power-based. When wicket keeping I might need to be able to dive as far as I can to my right to take a catch, so a lot of my training is based around building power in my legs and hips, as well as hand speed and strength. I also need power for doing shuttles between wickets so I can run fast and make ones into twos to increase my score.”

