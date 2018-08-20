Follow Us:
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

India vs England: Jonny Bairstow fractures left middle finger

Jonny Bairstow got one right on the end of the middle finger on the left hand while collecting a delivery by James Anderson before heading off for the dressing room.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 20, 2018 6:37:16 pm
Jonny Bairstow reacts after sustaining an injury. (Source: Reuters)
England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow has been sent for an X-ray after suffering a painful blow on his left hand during the first session of the third day at Trent Bridge. Bairstow, 28, got one right on the end of the middle finger on the left hand while collecting a delivery by James Anderson before heading off for the dressing room. He was subsequently replaced by fellow gloveman Jos Buttler.

While England have another option in young Ollie Pope they will be concerned about Bairstow’s ability to bat. Earlier, England were bowled out for 161 on day two of the third Test giving India a significant lead of 168. In their second innings, India capitalized on the situation and fifties by Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara took the lead past 350 runs.

Stand in-wicketkeeper Jos Buttler was critical of his team’s shoddy batting display and said, “Very disappointing, but we’ll dust ourselves down and come back hard. It’s important we can recognise why it’s happened and improve. When we’ve got that momentum, when we’ve been bowling, it felt like we were going to take a wicket every ball.”

“It comes down to how can you wrestle back the initiative – maybe with a counter-attacking style or someone trying to sit in and be a bit of a limpet for an hour and ride that session out. But obviously, we weren’t good enough to do that today,” he added.

England are currently leading the five-match Test series by a margin of 2-0.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
