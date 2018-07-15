India vs England: Joe Root’s century inspires England to series-levelling win

Joe Root overcame a lean run in white-ball cricket at Lord’s. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root overcame a lean run in white-ball cricket at Lord’s. (Source: Reuters)

Joe Root’s fluent 113 and Liam Plunkett’s four-wicket haul helped England cruise to an 86-run win over India in the second one-day international at Lord’s on Saturday. India, who were made to chase 323, folded for 236, with the last wicket falling off the last ball of the over.

India never got going in the chase. They lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul within 27 overs and before they reached the 150-run mark. Kohli and Suresh Raina’s 80-run partnership was an isolated moment of resistance from the visitors but that ended when the Indian captain fell to Moeen Ali LBW. Former skipper MS Dhoni then came in and played a laboured innings, making 37 off 59 balls. The required run rate soared in that time and, although Dhoni crossed his 10,000 career runs mark in ODI cricket, he could do nothing as the match slipped away from India’s hands.

England openers got the hosts off a quick start. The two scored 69 runs off the first 11 overs and it was only the introduction of Kuldeep Yadav that brought a break to the flow of runs. Both openers were dismissed with just a few balls to separate them. But England Test captain and ODI captain joined forces to nullify the threat after that. Joe Root and Eoin Morgan steadied the ship for England and the former went on to overcome his lean run in white ball cricket with a century. India’s slow bowlers chipped away at the middle order, Yadav leading the charge with three wickets, but big hitting by David Willey, who scored an unbeaten 50 off 31 balls, pushed England past the 300 mark.

The sides meet in the third and final one-day match in Leeds on Tuesday before a five-Test series starting on August 1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App