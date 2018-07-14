India vs England: Joe Root returns to form with 12th ODI ton at Lord’s

England’s Joe Root celebrates his century during the second ODI at Lord’s on Saturday. (Source: AP) England’s Joe Root celebrates his century during the second ODI at Lord’s on Saturday. (Source: AP)

Joe Root answered his critics in an emphatic fashion after roaring back to form with his 12th ODI ton in the second ODI against India on Saturday. Root’s hundred also leveled him with Marcus Trescothick as England’s all-time leading century-maker in one-day cricket. While root’s 12 tons have come in 109 innings Trescothick took 122. His 113 from 116 balls was laced with eight fours and a solitary six. It was Root’s masterclass which propelled England 322/7 in 50 overs.

Root has been under pressure after a string of low scores over the summer which ultimately cost his place in the final T20 against India. But more or less every modern day great goes through a phase where you either find it tough or you’ve left out the side. His struggles against the Indian wrist spinners was also brought to the forefront. But at Lord’s Rot faced up bravely and tackled them with ease.

His approach throughout the innings was to play it safe and rotate the strike. Using the crease to good effect he nullified the effect of Kuldeep Yadav. Later on, once the seamers were brought back in Root looked far for composed and found the gaps at ease. He reached the three-figure mark with a single off Hardik Pandya in the 48th over before being eventually run out by MS Dhoni in the final over of England’s innings.

Root’s struggles with the bat has brought a lot of unwanted attention with pundits scrutinizing his role in the shorter formats. But the England Test captain has backed himself to perform and said in an interview with Telegraph, “I’m fully confident in the ability I have in that format. I’ve proven in the past that I can perform in T20 cricket, I don’t see it as a closed door for me at all. I’ve got to make sure I keep putting the work in and those limited opportunities I do get, keep trying to perform, keep my name as current as I can in that format.”

