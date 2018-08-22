India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah stars as India close to win Trent Bridge Test

Jasprit Bumrah ripped through the English line-up with five dismissals. (Reuters Photo) Jasprit Bumrah ripped through the English line-up with five dismissals. (Reuters Photo)

When India took out Jos Buttler, it seemed India wouldn’t have to wait for one more day to savour a memorable Test triumph. But Adil Rashid proved to be a killjoy. At stumps, still trailing by 209 runs, England were 311/9. Rashid was in no mood to give up. He had scored 30 after sticking around for 55 balls. His partner was England’s No.11 James Anderson, who took body blows and swayed away from bouncers during his 16-ball stay at the crease.

And when Rashid defended the final ball of the day from the middle of the bat, the Test was stretched to the fifth day.

However, India won’t mind one more day at Trent Bridge, a place Kohli and his men would fondly remember as the arena where they effected a stunning turnaround.

India’s achievement is best reflected by England’s decision at the toss. They put India in to bat, and as one walked around the periphery of the stadium, a group of English fans, clutching their beer cans, were wondering aloud about the possibility of England batting by evening.

The result of the Test seemed like a foregone conclusion. On the eve of the game, the press conferences revolved around Ben Stokes’s return to the team. It was as if the win was taken for granted. This is not to say that England were complacent, but this was the general mood.

Their decision at the toss didn’t hint at complacency but a confidence, understandable as they had just routed India in the previous Test. But there was one little thing that was overlooked: their own batting. England have now collapsed, losing all 10 wickets in a session three times recently. Under pressure, they can crack and the Indian camp knew it.

When play started on Tuesday, it seemed like India would canter to a win. As has been the norm in the series, it was Ishant Sharma who triggered the English rot, taking out left-handed openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings to prise open the door to victory. It was a double blow whose repercussions would not just be curtailed to this game. English cricket finds itself in the same whirlpool again; in fact, it’s got worse. For some years now, the question was who would open with Cook; now it’s ‘do we have two good openers anywhere in county cricket’?

Joe Root too didn’t last long and just when one thought it could all be over before lunch, or certainly before tea, Buttler and Stokes dug in. It was a partnership where as watchers you don’t generally focus too hard. The mind starts to dwell on the fact that the end is near, but Buttler and Stokes were in some mood.

Both needed it for their own personal reasons. Buttler, usually a wicketkeeper-batsman, has been picked as a specialist batsman in this series. He had to justify that tag; he didn’t have a Test hundred before this. So he needed a big innings to convince others, if not himself, that he can be the middle-order batsman that England are looking for.

Stokes, of course, needed to produce something to paper over what has been rather indifferent match with the ball and with the bat in the first innings. And he stuck around.

Buttler, the man who has ‘F*** it’ inscribed on top of his bat handle, batted as if this was a T20 outing. The F-word is a reminder to himself that he needs to bat freely. He is an attacking batsman and went for his shots. Sometimes, the ball would fly close to Indian palms in the slip cordon but he kept going for it.

It was Bumrah who ended his resolve with the new ball. In his first over, he bent one in even as Buttler shouldered arms and the ball whizzed just over the middle stump. But Buttler did it again next over; this time the ball had shot through lower and replays showed it would have hit the bail.

Bumrah would keep cutting the ball in viciously to claim a five-for, making one wonder what would have happened to England if Bhuvneshwar Kumar was fit for the series. Even as India trooped back, Ravi Shastri looked down from the balcony, and would no doubt tell his boys that they can now win the series. And not many, if any, would see it as bluster.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App