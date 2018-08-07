Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000
  • India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah out of contention for second Test, confirms bowling coach Bharat Arun

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah out of contention for second Test, confirms bowling coach Bharat Arun

India will not be able to avail the services of Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test against England as he is yet to recover from a left hand fracture sustained during a T20 International against Ireland in June.

By: PTI | Published: August 7, 2018 9:18:43 pm
India vs England, Ind vs Eng, Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit Bumrah bowling, Jasprit Bumrah wickets, sports news, cricket. Indian Express Jasprit Bumrah has been bowling at the nets but it has been found that he is still taking catches with soft ball. (Source: AP File)
Related News

India will not be able to avail the services of Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test against England as he is yet to recover from a left hand fracture sustained during a T20 International against Ireland in June.

While the BCCI had stated in an earlier media release that Bumrah will be available for selection from the second Test subject to fitness, it is now confirmed that the recovery has been slower than expected and he is now out of contention from the Lord’s Test.

“He (Burmrah) is bowling fit right now but it’s too early to put him into a game-like situation. The plaster on his hand needs to come off first. He is out of contention for the second Test,” bowling coach Bharat Arun confirmed at a media conference on Tuesday.

Bumrah has been bowling at the nets but it has been found that he is still taking catches with softball.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 