Still not thinking about retirement, says James Anderson

England paceman James Anderson on Wednesday reiterated he is not thinking about retirement from international cricket. The 35-year old, who has played 143 Tests for England, surpassed Glenn McGrath in the fifth Test against India at Oval, to become the seamer with most wickets (564) in Test format. Speaking to reporters after the culmination of the five-Test series, Anderson said his focus has always remained on the next game.

“I don’t really think about it – I play my best when I focus on what’s ahead of me; the next game, the next series – whatever it is,” the right-armer was quoted as saying by ICC website.

Anderson added he does not ponder over retirement as it would not help him or the team. “I read something that Glenn McGrath said – he went into the 2006 Ashes with no intention of retiring and then by the end of it, he thought his time was up. That could happen to me, who knows? I don’t like looking too far ahead. I don’t think it helps certainly me or the team,” he said.

The right-armer admitted that England camp was worried whether the experienced bowlers will be able to survive the 5-Test match series without injury concerns. “We came into this five-Test series with question marks over whether the bowlers would get through. We’ve got two 30-plus bowlers – will they need resting and will they get injuries – and we’ve done it,” he said.

“We pride ourselves on working hard and we get the chance when we get that time off; Stuart (Broad) and I don’t play white-ball cricket so we have that time to be able to get ourselves in the right frame of mind, the right physical condition to be able to cope with whatever’s ahead of us,” he added.

The No. 1 Test bowler further said that he is looking forward to enjoy the break before preparing for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka in November. “We’ve got a decent break before Sri Lanka – and try to get myself in as decent as condition as possible to cope with the rigours of bowling seam in Sri Lanka, which can be tough,” he said.

“The stage I’m at, I don’t play one-day cricket so I think I have enough time in between Test series to be able to prepare myself well and get myself in good physical shape,” Anderson added.

Anderson finished as the leading wicket-taker in the Test series against India, with 24 wickets under his name as England beat India 4-1 to clinch the trophy.

