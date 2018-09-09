India vs England: James Anderson gets demerit point for dissent

James Anderson was charged with dissent on second day of fifth India Test. (Source: Reuters) James Anderson was charged with dissent on second day of fifth India Test. (Source: Reuters)

England seamer James Anderson has been handed one demerit point and fined 15% of his match fee for showing dissent towards an lbw call against Virat Kohli. Anderson got into an on-field argument with umpire Kumar Dharmasena over an lbw appeal against Kohli that was turned down on the second day of the fifth Test.

The incident occurred in the 29th over of India’s innings at The Oval, when Kohli – then on 16 – was struck on the pads. Dharmasena deemed it to be not out which prompted England to go for the review. Kohli, however, was saved by umpire’s call on impact.

At the end of the over, as Anderson collected his cap and jumper from Dharmasena, he was adjudged to have spoken to the Sri Lankan umpire in “an aggressive manner”, which invited the sanctions from match referee Andy Pycroft. Anderson admitted to the offence and accepted the sanctions.

This was Anderson’s first offence since the ICC’s revised Code of Conduct came into effect in September 2016.

Kohli was eventually dismissed by Ben Stokes for 49 close to stumps and India ended the second day on 174/6 , still trailing England’s first-innings’ 332 by 158 runs.

