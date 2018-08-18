India vs England: It’s a good situation because you have no room for thinking about anything but a win, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli had to fend quite a few questions regarding the frequent chopping and changing of his side. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli had to fend quite a few questions regarding the frequent chopping and changing of his side. (Source: Reuters)

Trailing 2-0, and the five-Test series on the line, India skipper Virat Kohli had to fend quite a few questions regarding the frequent chopping and changing of his side. The captain, as has been his wont, stood firm on his convictions and lashed out at the reasoning behind some of the questions on the eve of the third Test at Trent Bridge.

Excerpts:

On whether the changes infuse a sense of insecurity. That’s basically your thinking. I’m definitely not thinking like that so I won’t speak to the guys assuring their careers are not on the line. Like I said, that’s quite a bizarre thought to have. On his conversation with the players

You know when your back is against the wall is the time for you not to think anything else. From another point of you, it’s a good situation to be in because you have no room for thinking about anything else apart from what the team requires at that particular moment from you throughout the Test. The only conversation we’ve had is that the only option is to win this game and nothing else. It’s all about you feeling positive first and that’s the conversation we’ve had for the last few days. It is up to the individuals to stand up, and say I’m going to go out there and make a difference.

On his fitness

I am feeling absolutely fine. It’s been an issue that’s coming on and off again. I got it in 2011 first time and it happens with the workload. Back is such a thing you don’t know when it’s going to go off. All you can do is strengthen the muscles around it. Bit of strengthening, ample rest, proper rehab – it gets me back into shape.

On Bumrah’s comeback

Very excited with Jasprit getting fit again. He’s an attacking bowler who bowls good lines and lengths. He’s very consistent in hitting the areas that are required at the Test level. He showed that in South Africa already and he’s one guy who’s really aggressive in mind. He wants to take the situation front on and basically make the batsmen feel uncomfortable. That’s been his biggest strength and he relishes the challenge whenever given an opportunity. Guys who are bowling well are the ones who are going to start. That’s something that everyone is aware of. I don’t see any issues.

On picking an extra batsman

Well it depends on what the surface is like. If it’s got enough and has lots of assistance for the bowlers, the extra batsman might come into play. If not, if the pitch is going to be quite even for batting and bowling, then obviously picking up 20 wickets is going to be priority. The batsmen will have to take responsibility and get the runs on the board. If you don’t pick 20 wickets, as I said in the past, you can score as many runs as you want; it’s not about saving one discipline but one discipline taking responsibility of their job and the other discipline taking responsibility of theirs.

