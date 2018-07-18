India vs England: India’s winning streak in ODI bilaterals ends, first loss under Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli had become India’s captain in all three formats of the game in January 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Virat Kohli had become India’s captain in all three formats of the game in January 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

India’s 2-1 defeat to England in the recently concluded ODI series marks the end of a winning streak that extended to nine rubbers. It is also the first time they have lost an ODI series under Virat Kohli. India’s last series loss was in January 2016 when they lost 4-1 away from home to Australia. Since then, they have beat Australia, New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka at home. They also travelled to Sri Lanka and beat them and have also beaten the West Indies, Zimbabwe and most recently South Africa away from home.

Virat Kohli had become India’s limited overs captain before the start of the ODI series between India and England in January 2017 thus making this series loss his first as captain. India came into it on the back of a 2-1 win in the T20I series and seemed to be continuing where they left off by winning the first match by eight wickets. But England came roaring back in the second ODI at Lord’s and won that match by a comprehensive 86-run margin. England clamped down in the third ODI which they won by eight wickets and sealed off the series. Joe Root scored centuries in the second and third matches, boding well for the team in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup.

India will now play a five-match Test series against England starting on August 1 in Edgbaston. This is the first time India are facing England away from home in a Test series since 2014. England won that series 3-1 and Kohli himself considers that series a low-point in his career.

