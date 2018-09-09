India vs England: Role of Indian soldiers recognised in special match

Virat Kohli and Joe Root wore the special poppies designed for the occasion. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli and Joe Root wore the special poppies designed for the occasion. (Source: Twitter)

With India going into the Lunch break on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England at 240/7 and trailing by 92 runs, a special match was played following the first session of play. The special match featured the Royal British Legion joins forces with Surrey CCC to recognise the role of Indian soldiers in the First World War.

The activities on the day don’t end just there. A day full of events includes an interval re-enactment of a cricket match played on the Western Front between the Royal Manchester Regiment and the Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army. Later this year, the Legion will highlight the British Asian contribution with the introduction of a Khadi Poppy. A limited production will be distributed among the British Asian community in the UK to symbolically recognise their contribution to the First World War.

Over a million Indians were part of The British joint forces during World War I. They were deployed in European, Mediterranean and the Middle East regions during the war. Reportedly, 62,000 lost their lives and another 67,000 were wounded.

Prior to the start of the Test, India and England captains Virat Kohli and Joe Root were the first people to wear the poppy.

Earlier in the opening session of the third day, India lost Hanuma Vihari’s wicket close to the break but not before he scored a maiden Test fifty in his debut match. He was dismissed for 56 by Moeen Ali with the review not going India’s way. Ravindra Jadeja gave him good company and stood unbeaten on 41 with the first session producing 66 runs.

