Indian seamers break 38-year-old record to pick most wickets ever in a Test series

Indian seamers have enjoyed quite a successful tour to England in 2018 and on Saturday they broke the 38-year-old of taking most wickets in a series for any country. 58 wickets picked up by the pacers in the ongoing Pataudi Trophy is a testament of their lion-hearted performances throughout the series. Ishant Sharma (18), Jasprit Bumrah (14), and Mohammed Shami (14) worked relentlessly to get the opposition batsmen out. The record was broken when Adil Rashid became the 59th casualty after being dismissed by Bumrah. This is also the joint highest number of wickets picked up by Indian seamers in a series.

The previous record belonged to the trio of Kapil Dev (32), Karsan Ghavri (15) and Roger Binny (11), who scalped 58 wickets among themselves against Pakistan during the 1979-80 series. In the current pack Ishant (18), Shami (14), Bumrah (14), Hardik (10), Umesh (3).

Most wickets in a series for Indian pacers:

59 v England, 2018 (Ishant Sharma 18, Shami 14, Bumrah 14, Hardik 10, Umesh 3)

58 v Pak, 1979/80 (Kapil Dev 32, Karsan Ghavri 15, Roger Binny 11)

57 v Aus, 1991/92 (Kapil Dev 25, Manoj Prabhakar 19, Javagal Srinath 10, Banerjee 3)

Skipper Virat Kohli showered also praised his bowlers for their performances and said, “It’s nothing but hard work as these guys want to be the best bowlers in the world and I am proud to see that as captain. When you see these guys running and bowling in partnerships, its a beautiful feeling that you are not trying to outdo anyone else but you are trying to take 10 wickets for the team. That’s what these guys have shown.”

“They have bowled with a lot of heart on all five days of Test cricket. At 6:15 pm in the evening, (Mohammed) Shami is bowling 90 miles per hour, Ishant (Sharma) running all day, they have worked on their fitness and strength. They have been honest with their preparations,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

The absence of The absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in England was a huge setback. (Source: File)

Earlier, the Indian pace attack had enjoyed similar success in South Africa where they picked up 50 wickets in the series. However, the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in England was a huge setback. With Bumrah’s return, the attack git back its zing and once again proved lethal at Trent Bridge and at Southampton.

Elsewhere, England’s Stuart Broad went past Sir Richard Hadlee (431 wickets) to move to eight positions in the list of highest wicket-takers in Tests. He is trailing Kapil Dev (434) by three. Fellow teammate James Anderson dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara to become the leading wicket-taker (106) in Tests against India.

Meanwhile, among Indian fielders with most catches in a series, KL Rahul (12) moved to the third spot behind Rahul Dravid (13 vs Aus, 2004) and Eknath Solkar (12 vs Eng, 1972-73). It is also the most by a fielder in a series in England surpassing 12 each by Wally Hammond, Jack Ikin, Allan Border & Ian Botham.

