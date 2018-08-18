India vs England: Indian players wear black armbands for Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Ajit Wadekar

India’s Shikhar Dhawan, and Lokesh Rahul wearing black armbands on the first day of the third Test. (Source: AP) India’s Shikhar Dhawan, and Lokesh Rahul wearing black armbands on the first day of the third Test. (Source: AP)

The Indian cricket team were spotted sporting black armbands on Day 1 of the third Test against England as a mark of respect for recently deceased former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as well as ex-India captain Ajit Wadekar. The visitors, led by captain Virat Kohli, started the third Test in Nottingham wearing black armbands to show respect for the former Prime Minister as well as the former captain.

“The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands as a mark of respect to former India captain Shri Ajit Wadekar and former India Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away recently,” the BCCI tweeted.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday at the age of 93. Vajpayee was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in June. Vajpayee, who had been ailing for long, retreated from active public life over the last decade following the deterioration of his health and remained restricted to his residence.

Former India Test captain Ajit Wadekar, who led the country to their first win in England in 1971, passed away at 77 on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. Wadekar made his debut in 1966 against the West Indies and went on to represent India in 37 Tests and two one-day internationals. He was one of the few cricketers to represent the country as a Test player, captain, coach and also went on to become the chairman of selectors. Wadekar was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1972.

England, who are leading the five-match series 2-0, won the toss and opted to field.

