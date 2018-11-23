India vs England Women‘s World T20 Highlights: England beat India by 8 wickets to reach the final of the Women’s World T20. India started off well with the ball, defending 113, as Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav took care of both the openers in the powerplay overs. Natalie Sciver and Amy Ellen Jones score half centuries each to script the win. Earlier, An excellent bowling from England saw India’s formidable batting line-up getting bowled out for 112 despite the strong start. England will face Australia in the final. Catch Live score and updates of Women’s World T20 semi-final between India and England.
India vs England Women’s World T20 semi-final Highlights: India crash out as England win by 8 wickets
India vs England Women's World T20 Highlights: India batting order suffered a major collapse as they went from 89/2 to 112 all out after winning the toss.
India vs England Women's T20 Highlights India captain Harmanpreet Kaur credited new coach Ramesh Powar for his contribution in team building process which has gone a long way in India's praiseworthy performance in the ongoing ICC Women's World T20, where they have reached semi-finals. India will meet England in the semi-finals in the early hours of Friday morning (India time). Powar was appointed after Tushar Arothe's departure under controversial circumstances when some senior members didn't like erstwhile coach's training methods and performance dipped after the high of ODI World Cup.
Where did India go wrong?
Here is what Sanjay Manjrekar thinks:
Women's World T20 Final
The two foes meet again - England vs Australia in Women's World T20.
Heather Knight on the win
England captain Heather Knight: "The match got away from us a bit in the Powerplay, but the spinners bowled really well to bring us back. Kirstie has been outstanding on her first tour. Sophie, young spinner as well, has shown a lot of quality over the last year or so. I think Anya might have killed me (if I'd bowled for the hat-trick). I think the conditions have been very tricky in St Lucia and when we've come here, No worries at all about [the form of Beaumont and Wyatt]. The final is going to be a great game, hopefully we'll have a great atmosphere and a brilliant game of cricket."
Harmanpreet Kaur on the loss
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur: "Whatever we decided, we decided for the team. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, no regrets. I'm proud of the way my girls played through the tournament. This is a learning for us because we are a young team. Sometimes you have to change your game according to the wicket. England bowled really well, read the wicket really well. It was not an easy total to chase, and our bowlers bowled really well. We stretched the match till the 18th over. I think we are a young team and we still need to work on our mental strength. If we can work on how to play under pressure, that will change how we play these games."
England celebrate
Questions on Mithali Raj
Should India have played Mithali Raj?
Amy Jones wins the player of the match
Amy Ellen Jones win the Player of the Match trophy.
"Yeah fantastic to get the win. Nat came in and put the pressure on straight away. Brilliant partnership. She was always telling me to run hard and we just wanted to be there in the end. We planned a lot for the spinners and it paid off luckily for us."
Reactions
England reach final
FOUR! Natalie Sciver brings up her half century and score the winning runs for England.
England beat India by 8 wickets, will face Australia in the Women's World T20 Final on Sunday.
FIFTY!
FOUR! A short delivery from Poonam Yadav and Natalie Sciver pushes herself back inside her crease and then pulls it away for a boundary. Brings up her half century in style.
IND 111/2 after 16.5 overs.
100 up for England
FOUR! A wide and full length delivery to Natalie Sciver and she plays it inside out to smash it towards deep extra covers for a four. This will hurt India.
England 103/2 after 16 overs.
15 overs gone
England 93/2. Need 20 to win in 30 balls. Deepti Sharma into the attack.
14 overs
8 runs in Anuja Patil's over and England now need less than 30 runs to win.
England 87/2. Need 26 runs in 36 balls to win.
50 run partnership
Natalie Sciver and Amy Ellen Jones have stitched a 50-run partnership in the middle. They are taking England to the final.
12 overs gone, ENG 74/2
10 overs gone
England reach 60/2 after 10 overs. Natalie Sciver and Amy Ellen Jones doing the job for their country at the moment in the middle.
England need 53 more to win in 60 balls.
50 up for England
FOUR! A wide delivery from Anuja Patil and Natalie Sciver sees her opportunity to get a boundary. Brings up the 50 for England in style.
England 52/0 after 9 overs.
8 overs gone
Anuja Patil and Poonam Yadav give away 14 runs in 2 overs. A dropped chance, an overthrow and an attempt from Natalie Sciver to go over the boundary ropes - plenty of action going on in the middle.
ENG 44/2 after8 overs, need 66 more to win
DROPPED!
BUTTER FINGERS! First ball from Anuja Patil and Sciver just pushes it towards Poonam Yadav. But it just popped out of Yadav's hands. This could be the match-changing moment.
End of powerplay
It is the end of powerplay here - England 30/2 after 6 overs.
Anuja Patil comes into the attack.
GONE!
WICKET! Deepti Sharma wins the psychological battle against Danielle Wyatt. Sees Wyatt stepping outside her crease - and pitches it short. Wyatt mistimes it, couldn't clear the boundary. Good catch by Jemimah Rodrigues in deep.
ENG 24/2 after 4.5 overs.
Amy Ellen Jones on fire
England wicketkeeper-batsman Amy Ellen Jones has been on fire - She has struck a boundary and a six and has scored 14 runs in 8 balls. England reach 22/1 in 4 overs.
Need 91 more to win.
WICKET!
GONE! Radha Yadav strikes as she pulled a short delivery straight to Arundhati Reddy. India strikes early. ENG 4/1 after 1.3 overs.
CHANCE!
A direct hit from Poona Yadav saw umpiring signalling for the third umpire to intervene. Has Beaumont reached the crease? YES, she has. SAFE!
CHASE IS ON!
Tammy Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt out to open the innings for England. India start the attack with the spin - Deepti Yadav has the ball. CHASE IS ON!
Here's what Kirstie Gordon has to say:
Kirstie Gordon [4-0-20-2]: I am enjoying playing, and it's a great team to be a part of and it's great taking wickets along the way. Harmanpreet has been in great form, hit me back over my head, so it was good to get her wicket. We have had a great first half and it's a tricky wicket to bat on, so we won't take anything for granted and try to chase this down.
India 112 all out
GONE! Deepti Sharma has been run out with Poonam Yadav trying to bring her on a strike with a single. India ALL OUT for 112.
England need 113 runs to win
GONE!
WICKET! Good work behind the stumps from Jones and Arundhati Reddy has been stumped out. India lose another wicket. IND 112/9
RUN OUT!
GONE! A direct hit from Danielle Wyatt ends Radha Yadav's innings for a 4. An attempt to steal a single proved to be too expensive. IND 104/8
18 overs gone
Big, captain's call from Heather Knight. She is on a hat-trick but she gives ball to the experienced Arya Shrubsole.
18 overs gone, IND 104/7
GONE!
WICKET! Welcome Anuja Patil, Farewell Anuja Patil. Golden duck for her. Heather Knight gets two in two. Good catch by Winfield.
IND 99/7 after 17 overs.
WICKET!
GONE! India are falling like a pack of cards. A wide delivery from Heather Knight and Dayalan Hemalatha decides to swing it. Could only reach Beaumont at covers.
IND 99/6 in 16.5 overs.
WICKET!
GONE! Kirstie Gordon gets the BIG WICKET of Harmanpreet Kaur. Kaur was left with no choice, and the pressure was building. She tried to relieve it with a big hit. Mistimed it. Easy catch for Sciver.
IND 94/5
WICKET!
GONE! Kirstie Gordon gets her first wicket and Veda Krishnamurthy's soft touch sees her walk back for 2. Good reflexive catch behind the stumps by Jones.
IND 93/4 after 15.1 overs
RUN OUT!
GONE! An unlucky dismissal from India as Jemimah Rodrigues has been RUN OUT. She was on fire - hitting three boundaries in last five balls. But an attempt to steal an extra run ended her innings. IND 89/3
Three boundaries in three balls
With the pressure building, Jemimah Rodrigues smacks Natalie Sciver for a couple of boundaries in her over. In the first ball of the next over from Kirstie Gordon, Harmanpreet Kaur hits a straight SIX.
12 overs gone
Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues are trying to rebuild innings, but neither able to free themselves with shots at the moment. 12 overs gone, IND 68/2
Can India bounce back?
10 overs gone
India's run rate has taken a massive hit since Mandhana's dismissal. It has gone below 6 now.
10 overs now, IND 59/2.
WICKET!
GONE! Taniya Bhatia deels the pressure - she was not scoring runs at a fast pace - tries to go past the covers on Heather Knight's over. But completely mistimes it. In the air, and caught by Sciver. IND 53/2
50 come up for India
India's run rate has slowed down since Smriti Mandhana's dismissal. Jemimah Rodrigues and Taniya Bhatia are in the middle trying to rebuild. The duo bring up for 50 for India.
IND 50/1 after 8 overs.