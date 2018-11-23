India vs England Women’s World T20 semi-final Highlights: India crash out as England win by 8 wickets

Harmanpreet Kaur on the loss

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur: "Whatever we decided, we decided for the team. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, no regrets. I'm proud of the way my girls played through the tournament. This is a learning for us because we are a young team. Sometimes you have to change your game according to the wicket. England bowled really well, read the wicket really well. It was not an easy total to chase, and our bowlers bowled really well. We stretched the match till the 18th over. I think we are a young team and we still need to work on our mental strength. If we can work on how to play under pressure, that will change how we play these games."