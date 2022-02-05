ICC U-19 World Cup India vs England final Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Semifinals LIVE, How to watch IND vs ENG match online: Eight finals and four trophies in 14 editions make India the most successful team in the Under-19 World Cup history.

“There is no one star in the team, we play as a unit." India captain Yash Dhull speaks before their all-important #U19CWC 2022 Final against England 📽️ pic.twitter.com/Z46rQ2IHlp — ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2022

And come Saturday, they look on course for a record-extending fifth title given the depth of talent and form but standing in the way is a driven English team, chasing its own piece of history in what promises to be an enthralling summit clash.

Yash Dull and Co. will aim to add to India’s rich legacy when they take on England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

India have had a rather smooth run into the final despite a massive off the field setback when skipper Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed missed two of the three league games due to COVID-19.

Virat Kohli, who went on to become a world beater after captaining India U-19 to the title in 2008, gave a pep talk to the class of 2022 on how to approach the high pressure final.

They face England, a team which last reached the title clash way back in 1998 when it won its sole trophy till date.

After a tense finish in the semifinal against Afghanistan, England will be more than keen to end their title drought of the last 24 years.

Like India, England too remain unbeaten in the tournament.

ICC U-19 World Cup IND vs ENG final match details:

Where is India U-19 vs Australia U-19 match taking place?

The India U-19 vs England U-19 match will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

At what time does the India U-19 vs England U-19 match begin?

The India U-19 vs England U-19 match begins at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 5.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India U-19 vs England U-19 match?

The India U-19 vs England U-19 will be aired live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

Squads:

India: Yash Dhull (captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar.

England: Tom Prest (captain), George Bell, Joshua Boyden, Alex Horton, Rehan Ahmed, James Sales, George Thomas, Thomas Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell, Jacob Bethell , James Coles, William Luxton, James Rew, Fateh Singh, Benjamin Cliff.