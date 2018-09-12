ICC Test Rankings: India maintain top position despite 4-1 series defeat against England

India lost the fifth and final Test against England by 118 runs. (Source: Reuters) India lost the fifth and final Test against England by 118 runs. (Source: Reuters)

Despite the 4-1 series defeat at the hands of England in the Test series, the Virat Kohli led Indian side maintained its top position in the ICC Test Team Rankings. As per the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday after the culmination of the fifth and the final Test between the two teams at Oval, India dropped down from 125 points to 115 points, still maintaining a nine-point lead over South Africa, who were placed at the 2nd position in the rankings with 106 points.

England, who began the 5-Test series at the fifth position with 97 points, gained 8 points and climbed to the 4th position in the Rankings. Australia, who are tied with South Africa with 106 points, remained at the third position in the rankings. New Zealand dropped down to the fifth position, trailing three points behind the Three Lions.

With a 4-1 series win, England move up to fourth in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ➡️ https://t.co/vTBf92M023 pic.twitter.com/6trNlgDJV4 — ICC (@ICC) 11 September 2018

India lost the final Test against England by 118 runs as they were bowled out for 345 while chasing a mammoth total of 464. Speaking to reporters at the press conference after the match, skipper Virat Kohli said that India do not need to change too many things, despite the results.

“We understand why this series has gone the way it has and we don’t see a massive-massive portion that we need to correct. If you are competing in every game, and you have an upper hand in every game at some stage or the other, you are doing something right,” Kohli said.

